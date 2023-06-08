UNT Dove nationals

North Texas junior KeAyla Dove earned second-team All-American honors on Thursday night when she finished eighth in the shot put at the NCAA outdoor championships.

 UNT sports information

KeAyla Dove capitalized on a second chance to make a name for herself at the national level in track and field on Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

