UNT's defense ranks last nationally; here's what's wrong with the Mean Green

A hopeful tone permeated the North Texas football team’s defense just a few months ago as it prepared to face what seemed like a monumental challenge.
UNT lost one of the greatest players in program history to graduation in linebacker KD Davis, saw multiple other key players graduate or transfer and brought in an entirely new defensive coaching staff.
New coordinator Matt Caponi hadn’t guided a defense since 2010, and that was at Washington & Jefferson, a Division III program.
There were bound to be growing pains, even after UNT’s players jumped on board.
“We have all bought in,” linebacker Jordan Brown said in the spring. “Coach Caponi wants to make us our best.”
The Mean Green’s performance in the first two weeks of the season shows just how far UNT is away from that goal.
The Mean Green were blown out by Cal 58-21 in their opener and didn’t look a whole lot better last week in a 46-39 loss to Florida International.
There are 132 teams competing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level in college football.
UNT heads into its game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday ranked last among those 132 teams in total defense (598.5 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (292.0 yards), No. 131 in scoring defense (52.0 points) and is sitting at No. 119 in passing defense (306.5 yards).
So, what is UNT’s issue?
Scheme? Personnel?
UNT coach Eric Morris said after the Mean Green’s loss to FIU that he and his staff would take a long look at everything.
“It’s a combination of the two,” Morris said Tuesday. “We have to come together collectively and get some things fixed.”
The list of what ails the Mean Green is a long one.
The players don’t fit the scheme
Adjusting to a new scheme — or not adjusting — is at the top of the list.
On the outside looking in, it seems changing schemes wouldn’t be a challenge.
Defenses all have 11 players. There are only a few variations of how they line up.
Having the right players who fit in the right places is a whole lot more complicated than it sounds, which is why the subject of UNT’s transition to a 3-3-5 scheme from the system with a four-man front it used last season has been a hot topic for months.
If a team is going to play only three men at the line, they’d better be bigger players who can hold up.
Having linebackers big enough to take on offensive linemen in the running game also helps.
Speedy safeties who are good tacklers is a must.
“It’s a good question,” Morris said of if UNT has the players to run a 3-3-5 effectively. “We’re small for any kind of defense that you want to play. We want to be able to stop the run.”
UNT has struggled to reach that goal. Cal rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns in its win over the Mean Green.
Some of UNT’s struggles against the Golden Bears could be explained by the fact that Cal is a Power Five team with top-end talent.
The red flag came when FIU rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns last week. The Panthers averaged just 95.5 rushing yards per game while taking on Louisiana Tech and Maine the first two weeks of the season.
Tackling has been issue for UNT.
“We have to understand what is hurting us and make tackles,” defensive lineman Roderick Brown said. “That is what it comes down to, making tackles.”
Brown beefed up from 275 pounds to 303 to play the nose tackle spot in UNT’s system along with Enoch Jackson, who went from 288 pounds to 301.
UNT isn’t particularly big almost anywhere else, especially with defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw out due to injury.
Outside linebackers Kevin Wood and Jaylen Smith are listed at 213 and 214 pounds, respectively.
Wood was a productive player last season playing behind a four-man front and posting 55 tackles in nine games. He missed nearly all of the preseason due to injury and has eight stops this year.
UNT is playing Patrick Smith, a 184-pound former high school cornerback, at safety. Fellow safety Logan Wilson is listed at 170 pounds.
UNT is struggling to match teams physically in the running game.
“We have to look at where our personnel and scheme are,” Morris said. “We need to see if there is a better position that we can put these guys in, whether that is alignment or technique.”
Redshirt freshman linebacker Ethan Wesloski started the first two weeks of the season and was elevated to the top spot on the depth chart this week after being listed as a backup to start the year. Carson Kropp is now a co-starter with Jordan Brown at middle linebacker.
The hope is those players will fit together and produce at a higher level.
Morris admitted earlier this year that his players are struggling to adjust to Caponi’s scheme.
“It’s just knowing our keys, reading them and executing what is called,” veteran cornerback Ridge Texada said. “Looking at film, it’s the little things we are doing wrong that are turning into big plays.
“If we focus on the little things like tackling and fitting the right gaps, everything will come together.”
UNT lost several key players
Replacing Davis was never going to be easy. He’s one of the best players in program history and posted 139 tackles last season on his way to being named the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA.
UNT didn’t just lose him; it lost five of its top six tacklers. Linebacker Larry Nixon III (Auburn) and defensive back DeShawn Gaddie (Ole Miss) transferred to Power Five schools.
Safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner graduated.
UNT brought in a host of transfers to help bolster its defense, but only safety Phil Hill, who last played at UNLV, has made a significant impact. Hill has 11 tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Defensive linemen Marcus Moore and Vic Alobwede both have three tackles so far in their debut seasons at UNT. Freshman safety Evan Jackson has four stops.
The Mean Green lost more than they gained as far as production after last season.
A loss of big-play ability
The loss of so many key players has shown up in terms of UNT’s big-play production defensively.
The Mean Green have forced five turnovers but have just two sacks through their first two games of the season.
Mazin Richards thrived last season as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end in former coordinator Phil Bennett’s system. He posted 78 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.
Richards is playing a defensive end spot this year at just 240 pounds. He has one quarterback hurry so far and has gone from being one of UNT’s biggest playmakers to a cog in a line that has struggled to stuff the run.
“If we have guys who have skills sets that are good for one particular thing, then it’s our job to find where we can utilize that the best within what we’re doing,” Morris said. “That’s something we will continue to do.”
The scheme UNT plays is at its best when it creates havoc. The Mean Green have made a few big plays, but not enough.
UNT went back to the drawing board after its loss to FIU in the hope of correcting those issues.
“We have to figure out if they can’t do what we’re asking them to do,” Morris said. “We’re here for a reason. As coaches, that’s our job — to make sure they know how to stop these offenses.
“At some point, we have to figure it out.”
