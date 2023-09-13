 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UNT's defense ranks last nationally; here's what's wrong with the Mean Green

UNT defense 1
Buy Now

Cal running back Jaydn Ott avoids North Texas safety Logan Wilson during the Golden Bears win over the Mean Green during UNT’s season-opening loss at DATCU Stadium. Cal rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns.

 Marco Barrera/For the DRC

A hopeful tone permeated the North Texas football team’s defense just a few months ago as it prepared to face what seemed like a monumental challenge.

UNT lost one of the greatest players in program history to graduation in linebacker KD Davis, saw multiple other key players graduate or transfer and brought in an entirely new defensive coaching staff.

Matt Caponi mug 2023

Matt Caponi
Harold West for defense story
Buy Now

North Texas safety Harold West closes in on Cal running back Javian Thomas during the Mean Green's season-opening loss at DATCU Stadium. 
Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris
KD Davis for defense story
Buy Now

North Texas lost its top two tacklers from last season in KD Davis, right, and Larry Nixon III. Davis graduated after being named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year. Nixon transferred to Auburn. The two combined for 244 tackles last season.
Mazin Richards for defense story

North Texas senior Mazin Richards excelled as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end last season. He has moved to a traditional defensive end role this fall and has not come up with nearly as many game-changing plays through the first two weeks of the year.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred