Jace Ruder seemed like the longest of long shots to be a topic of conversation at any point during spring practice as North Texas prepares for the 2023 season.
The senior didn’t play at all last fall after starting the first four games of the 2021 campaign.
And yet on Saturday, it was Ruder who was once again very much in the mix to win the starting quarterback job at the end of UNT’s second scrimmage of a spring that has defied expectations.
The Mean Green’s offense was expected to control the spring, even with a few of its key players out due to injury because of its overall talent on that side of the ball. UNT’s defense had the steepest learning curve after moving to a new 3-3-5 scheme.
And yet, UNT coach Eric Morris spent his time Saturday afternoon talking about how the Mean Green’s defense dominated yet again and evaluating a quarterback battle that has seen Ruder emerge as a serious contender to start.
“The defense dominated most of the time today,” Morris said. “They got some juice early after the offense fumbled. In a bunch of key situations, they came up with big plays. Even though we moved the ball a couple of times offensively, they found a way to stand up and turn it back their way.”
That has been the case most of the spring. UNT showed a little more life offensively Saturday than it did last week in a workout that lasted approximately 90 plays.
The surprise continued to be where that production came from.
Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers was among UNT’s most highly touted recruits heading into the 2023 season. Rogers was the first quarterback on the field for the second straight scrimmage but had limited opportunities to throw the ball and finished 2-for-5 for 8 yards with an interception.
Ruder went 12-for-17 for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Those two saw most of the time with UNT’s first- and second-team offenses. Stone Earle and JD Head played most of the way with the Mean Green backups and also had their moments.
“Jace wasn’t as good today,” Morris said of how UNT’s first and second scrimmages played out. “We will go back and grade it to see where they are. Our whole offense is in now, so there is some thinking going on with our quarterbacks.”
There won’t be much to grade for Rogers, at least not when it comes to the passing game.
“We will go back and look at it,” Morris said. “There was a point where I told the offense we were running the ball too much and not getting a good look at some of our wideouts.”
Ja’Mori Maclin had one of the biggest plays of the day for UNT offensively when he caught a 31-yard touchdown strike from Ruder with the first-team offense on the field.
Those were the types of plays that UNT didn’t make very often in its scrimmage a week ago.
“We picked it up,” running back Qualon Farrar said. “We’re getting more comfortable with each other and are picking up the offense fast.
“We’re running the ball well and broke some long runs.”
Farrar had one of those runs, a 43-yard dash when he was on the field with UNT’s backups. He had another long touchdown run called back for holding.
The Mean Green have long had an effective running game and are loaded at running back after averaging just short of 200 rushing yards per game last season.
The concern is who will complement what UNT’s running backs provide in the passing game following the departure of last season’s record-setting starter, Austin Aune. The Mean Green’s offensive skill players have said all through the spring that they are comfortable with whoever wins the job.
The sentiment is one Farrar echoed Saturday.
“We’re getting comfortable with Jace,” Farrar said. “He’s producing. We are comfortable with one who produces.”
Ruder has done just that and has earned a spot among the group of players who will continue to see time the remainder of the spring. Morris confirmed after the workout that he has cut the field of contenders by one. Ruder, Rogers, Stone Earle and JD Head will continue to see time.
Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell didn’t see any action Saturday and has fallen out of contention after serving as UNT’s top backup last season.
UNT’s defense has made it surprisingly tough for those players to move the ball and show what they are capable of.
“It went well,” said safety Bryce Linder, who posted an interception in the scrimmage. “The defense came out to play. We played well last week. We came back with the same energy and had it the whole time.”
The challenge UNT’s defense presented helped Morris and his staff continue to sort through its quarterback race.
“We will continue to trim it down as the spring goes on to the guys who have practiced well and have earned the right to those reps.
“We will go back at the end of spring and do a thorough evaluation to figure out who our top three guys are heading into fall camp.”
