North Texas faced a huge challenge heading into the 2022 season when it came to rebuilding its defense.
Dion Novil, its anchor at defensive tackle, graduated along with experienced linebacker Tyreke Davis and safety Makyle Sanders. Defensive ends Grayson and Gabriel Murphy hit the transfer portal and landed at UCLA after making big play after big play in the 2021 season.
UNT took its lumps without those key players early in the year when it gave up 150 points combined in losses to SMU, UNLV and Memphis.
The Mean Green have looked like a different team that last few weeks while allowing a combined 27 points in wins over Western Kentucky and Florida International.
A drop in the level of competition certainly has something to do with UNT's improved results, but there is no doubt the Mean Green have grown heading into a key showdown with UAB on Saturday.
UNT (6-4) is 5-1 in Conference USA play and can clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win over the Blazers (4-5, 2-4), if everything plays out like the Mean Green hope across the league.
"Our guys have experience now and trust the system," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "It just starts clicking for some guys. Some of them are new and have played in 10 games now. The more you play, the more plays you make and the easier things become."
UNT didn't know who its playmakers would be at the beginning of the season outside of star linebacker KD Davis.
Several have emerged as the season has gone along. Cornerback Ridge Texada enters the week tied for the national lead with 17 passes defended and came up with one of the Mean Green's best individual performances of the season in a win over Florida Atlantic.
Texada returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and brought another back 60 yards to the FAU 1-yard line.
Linebacker Mazin Richards leads UNT with 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hurries in his first season with the Mean Green after transferring in from Eastern New Mexico. Safety Logan Wilson moved into UNT's starting lineup in the fifth week of the season and has interceptions in each of the Mean Green's last two games.
Davis was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and has picked up where he left off while posting 97 tackles.
The growth of those players has been a key factor. So has the way UNT's veteran and newcomers have adjusted to defensive coordinator Phil Bennett's scheme.
"We understand the defense and are more comfortable," linebacker Kevin Wood said. "We know where everyone is supposed to fit. Having that knowledge on the field has made it a lot easier to play faster and play loose."
The payoff has been evident the last two weeks. UNT held WKU in check in a 40-13 win that saw the Mean Green shut out the Hilltoppers in the second half.
WKU is averaging 37.2 points per game, a total that puts the Hilltoppers in a tie with UNT for the top scoring average in C-USA.
UNT came back last week and pitched another second-half shutout in a 52-14 win over FIU. The Panthers managed just 258 total yards against the Mean Green.
UNT's players always had confidence they would turn the corner even during their struggles early in the season. SMU and UNLV both posted 576 yards in wins over UNT.
The Mean Green have come a long way since that statistical anomaly.
"We were really close all year," safety Quinn Whitlock said. "Once we figured it out and trusted each other, did the things we're coached to do all week and trusted the things we saw on film, it's come together.
"We're starting to play really well."
UNT's run of success has put the Mean Green in position to advance to the C-USA championship game for the first time since 2017. UNT needs to beat UAB and hope that WKU beats Rice to clinch a spot.
Beating the Blazers won't be an easy task. UAB has lost three straight, but all of those games were decided by seven points or less.
The Blazers took UTSA to double overtime last week before the Roadrunners pulled out a 44-38 win to remain unbeaten in C-USA play.
"Their physicality stands out," Littrell said. "They're going to run the ball and take their shots, which is very similar to what we do."
UNT feels a whole lot better about its ability to handle that challenge with the way its defense has improved since a rough start to the season.