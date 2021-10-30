HOUSTON — North Texas spent a whole lot of time backed up in its own end of the field on Saturday in its game against Rice.
UNT coach Seth Littrell believes the way the Mean Green responded in a 30-24 overtime win over the Owls is yet another indication of the unit's growth under coordinator Phil Bennett.
Seven of the Owls’ last eight drives ended in UNT territory, including two that resulted in missed field goals. The Mean Green bent at times. They just didn't break.
"It’s a credit to the guys for sticking together and continuing to fight," Littrell said. "Some guys stepped up and made some big plays."
Several of those big plays came on defense. The Mean Green were stuck on the field for 80 plays, but came up with several critical stops.
The last of those stops came on the opening possession of overtime. The Mean Green forced Rice into a 46-yard field goal. Chris VanSickle’s attempt sailed wide left.
UNT took over and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run by Ayo Adeyi seven plays later.
“We knew that we had to finish,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “It was a great feeling to get that stop.”
UNT made an even more impressive stop in the first half, forcing Rice to settle for a field goal on a 19-play drive in the first half that was extended by three penalties.
“We built confidence all year long defensively,” UNT safety Sean Thomas-Falkner said. “We finally put it together today and played well enough to win.”
Rice finished with 368 yards, but managed just 97 rushing yards on 46 carries. The Owls kept pounding away at UNT's defense only to see the Mean Green come up with the stops they needed to hang on for the win.
UNT linebacker KD Davis finished with 18 tackles and was one of four Mean Green players who finished in double figures.
"We came out and executed the game plan," Davis said. "We knew they like to run the ball. We locked in."
