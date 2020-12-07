Jaelon Darden has taken a simple approach while carving out what has become a significant legacy at North Texas the last four years.
“I’m just playing football and giving the team all I have,” Darden said earlier this season.
That outlook helped him become UNT’s leader in touchdown catches both in a season and a career this year.
On Monday, Darden’s drive landed him on the list of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award that is presented to the nation’s top receiver each season.
Darden enters the Mean Green’s regular-season finale against UTEP on Friday at Apogee Stadium tied for national lead in touchdown catches with 15. Alabama standout DeVonta Smith, another semifinalist, also has 15 touchdown catches on the year.
Darden has played in eight games this season. Smith has played in nine.
Darden, a Houston native, has 66 catches for 1,017 yards on the year — totals that rank fifth and sixth, respectively, on the major college level.
“There are very few guys who work as hard as he does or have the same drive and determination,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this season. “He’s meant a lot to our program. He goes out and competes every week and gives us his all.”
Darden being named a Biletnikoff semifinalist comes on the heels of a memorable night for the senior. He caught eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 42-31 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Darden broke UNT’s single-season touchdown receptions record when he pushed his total to 15 against the Bulldogs. UNT Hall of Famer Ron Shanklin caught 13 touchdown passes in 1967.
Darden’s three scoring grabs upped his career total to 34. He was tied with Shanklin for the program record with 31.
Those marks didn’t mean a whole lot to Darden after a loss.
“If I set records, that is good,” he said. “I care more about winning, to be honest.”
That drive to win played a key role in Darden’s development and the consistency he has shown. He has caught three touchdown passes in three games this season, has gone over the 200-yard mark twice and has five games with at least 100 yards.
“He’s a special athlete and a special person,” UNT wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord said earlier this fall. “He works and trains like a professional. He studies like a professional. Those are the things that separate him. He is the whole package mentally and physically.”
Darden’s production has caught the attention of NFL teams. He was rated No. 93 on Pro Football Focus’ NFL prospect rankings earlier this fall.
Darden has the option to return for another season with the Mean Green after the NCAA froze eligibility for players due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said earlier this fall that he has yet to make a decision on his future.
Returning would give Darden an opportunity to further cement his UNT legacy. He ranks second in program history both in receptions (222) and receiving yards (2,609).
Casey Fitzgerald holds UNT’s record for career catches with 229, while Johnny Quinn owns the mark for career receiving yards with 2,718.