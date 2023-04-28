UNT 24 recruiting primer
New North Texas coach Eric Morris works with his players during spring practice. Morris and his assistants put together a solid 2023 recruiting class and ramped up their work on 2024 this week when UNT’s assistant coaches hit the road to recruit.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas hit the recruiting trail this week.

Defensive coordinator Matt Caponi headed to Austin and San Antonio while safeties coach Clay Jennings went to Houston, as did special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda, who was once a high school coach in the area.

