North Texas hit the recruiting trail this week.
Defensive coordinator Matt Caponi headed to Austin and San Antonio while safeties coach Clay Jennings went to Houston, as did special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda, who was once a high school coach in the area.
It seems like only a few days have passed since UNT put the finishing touches on a rush job to put together its 2023 recruiting class.
College football is a year-round endeavor, one that has the Mean Green quickly turning their attention to 2024, when UNT will look to meet high expectations laid out by new coach Eric Morris.
LOAD UP THE BUS‼️— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) April 25, 2023
Coming to a school near you… 🧩#GMG 🟢🦅 | #hUNT24 | #TakeFlightUNT pic.twitter.com/K5lIG89vPq
Morris and his staff assembled UNT’s last class in a matter of days. This time around, they will have an entire year. The change is one UNT plans to capitalize on.
“I’m happy with where we’re at,” Morris said on national signing day in February. “Do we want to be better? Yes. I expect it to look different when we have a full class.”
UNT finished 100th overall nationally in 247Sports’ rankings of the best recruiting classes in 2023 when transfers and high school recruits were taken into account.
The group was highlighted by high school defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling.
UNT is already off to a good start in 2024 and has five players committed, including highly regarded South Oak Cliff defensive backs Brandon Jones and Kerry Williams.
Where does that group leave UNT and what positions could the Mean Green prioritize as their coaches hit the road this week?
The following is a look:
QB will be a top priority
It’s hard to imagine UNT having a bigger priority than signing a quarterback or two as part of its 2024 recruiting class. The Mean Green have four left on their roster following spring practice. Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle are all in contention to start heading into the summer.
JD Head is also still on the roster after being injured in UNT’s spring game.
All four are nearing the end of their college careers. Ruder will be a senior this fall, while the other three are juniors.
What’s even more interesting is that none of those players signed with UNT out of high school. The Mean Green have landed just one high school quarterback since 2020.
Bryce Drummond signed with the Mean Green in 2021 but was quickly moved to linebacker and eventually left the program.
Depending on transfer quarterbacks isn’t unusual these days in college football, but it’s hard to imagine UNT won’t try to find a high school player or two to develop long term.
Defensive linemen with size
UNT is moving up a level in college football this fall when it makes the jump from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
The biggest difference as one moves up through the levels of college football is the size and talent along teams’ offensive and defensive lines.
UNT has several talented offensive linemen with size who appear ready for that challenge. There are a few on the defensive line as well, including Roderick Brown, Enoch Jackson and Marcus Moore.
The Mean Green are going to need to supplement that talent in this recruiting class after signing just one high school defensive lineman in its last recruiting class in Keith Smith.
UNT will also need find players who are a better scheme fit for coordinator Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 system.
The Mean Green played with a four-man front under former coordinator Phil Bennett and need more players with the size to hold up in a scheme with a three-man line.
Linebackers to add to add to young core
UNT has a couple key linebackers who are coming to the end of their college careers in Larry Nixon III and Kevin Wood, who will both be seniors this fall.
Jordan Brown will be a junior and is also figured to be a key piece of UNT’s defense in 2023.
The Mean Green do have some young players with potential, including Ethan Wesloski. Dietrich Moore and Matthew Moore will arrive this summer after signing as part of UNT’s 2023 class.
UNT will have one less linebacker on the field in its new defense, but the Mean Green could use some young talent to develop at the position.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.