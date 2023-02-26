The NCAA tournament bubble can be a brutal place for programs outside the power conferences in college basketball.
The margin for error is incredibly thin. A loss, even to a good team, can be devastating for a mid-major team looking for a spot without winning its conference tournament.
North Texas was on the bubble last season only to see it burst.
UNT isn’t toast quite yet when it comes to its at-large chances this year but seemingly nothing went right for the Mean Green last week.
UNT played just one game due to a late-season bye and fell to Charlotte 55-49.
The Mean Green had a six-point lead with just over eight minutes left but couldn’t hold on and saw their eight-game winning streak snapped.
The loss dropped UNT to 23-6 on the season and 14-4 Conference USA play. Charlotte is a solid team, but there is little doubt the Mean Green’s NCAA tournament chances should it not win the C-USA tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid were damaged.
Several national publications tracking the NCAA tournament chances of teams across the country pointed out that fact.
“The Mean Green were already on the far fringes of the bubble, and losing on the road to Ron Sanchez’s team will hold UNT in place for now,” ESPN said.
CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm didn’t have UNT listed among his 18 teams on the bubble in his latest update published Friday morning.
The situation UNT now faces isn’t all that different from last year at this stage of the season. The Mean Green won 15 straight and were in the conversation for an at-large bid before falling in their regular season finale at UTEP.
UNT went on to lose to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament and wound up in the NIT.
The Mean Green were a lock for the NIT last year after winning the C-USA regular season title.
UNT’s chances to repeat as regular season conference champions came to an end on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic has emerged as the best team in C-USA and wrapped up the championship when it hammered UTEP 75-49 and improved to 16-2 in league play.
Both UNT and FAU have two games left in the regular season, but the Owls beat the Mean Green twice in the regular season and have the tiebreaker.
UNT has won a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons. UNT will have to win the conference tournament that will be played from March 8-11 in Frisco to extend that run.
Earning C-USA’s automatic bid is also looking more and more like UNT’s only chance of returning to the NCAA tournament after its loss to Charlotte.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.