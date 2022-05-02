Windy at times with thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
North Texas coach Michael Akers and senior Audrey Tan received top honors from Conference USA on Monday, when the league released its annual all-conference golf team.
Akers was named C-USA’s Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Tan was a first-team all-league pick and was among three UNT players selected.
Ellie Roth was named to the second team, while Patricia Sinolungan was a third-team pick.
UNT won the C-USA title for the second straight year this spring.
The league changed its process for selecting its all-conference team this season, when the first team was chosen exclusively by the Golfstat rankings.
Tan is the highest-ranked player in the conference.
“It feels great to see three of our players placed on the all-Conference USA team,” Akers said in a statement. “Audrey proved to be No. 1 in the conference, according to the Golfstat rankings. This takes into account the competition each team faces. We schedule very strong tournaments. Audrey has done exceptional against the top players in the nation.”
Tan set a program record with a stroke average of 72.11 and is ranked No. 51 nationally by Golfstat. She finished in the top 25 in eight of nine events and was also named the C-USA Golfer of the Week four times this year.
Roth has a 74.58 stroke average and finished fourth in the Tulane Classic. Sinolungan had the third-best strike average among UNT players at 74.96 and tied for sixth at the C-USA tournament.
“Ellie and Patty both had great years,” Akers said. “They have really helped us to keep competing at a high level this season.
“In New Orleans [at the Tulane Classic], Audrey, Patty and Ellie were all tied for first going into the final round. That was pretty special and showed the depth we have. When you have multiple players on your team that can win a college event individually, you know you have a strong team.”
UNT will compete in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on May 9-11. The Mean Green are playing in a regional for the third time in program history and have qualified in each of the last two years.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.