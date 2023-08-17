Ayo watchlist

North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi was named to the watch list for the Earle Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday.

Running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea joined the growing list of North Texas players named to preseason watch lists for college football’s major awards on Thursday.

