Running back Ayo Adeyi and defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea joined the growing list of North Texas players named to preseason watch lists for college football’s major awards on Thursday.
Adeyi was included on the list of contenders for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, while Vailea was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The Tyler Rose Award is presented annually to the top offensive player in college football who exhibits the characteristics that defined legendary running back Earl Campbell and also meets a set of criteria based on ties to Texas.
To be eligible, players must have either been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, or played at a Texas junior college or a Division I school.
Adeyi, a former Mansfield Legacy standout, fits that profile and led UNT with 807 rushing yards last season. He enters his junior season with 1,303 career rushing yards and has a chance to become the 13th player in program history to reach the 2,000-yard mark.
The list of contenders for the Tyler Rose award will be cut from 69 nominees to 16 semifinalists in November and five finalists in December before the winner is announced at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet in January.
The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award is presented to outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry.
Vailea posted 44 tackles last season when he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Five finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 30 before the winner is unveiled on Dec. 14.
Linebacker Kevin Wood was previously named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service), while cornerback Ridge Texada was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player).
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.