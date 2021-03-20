Track and field
UNT opens outdoor season at TCU Invitational
FORT WORTH — North Texas' Sydney Salinas captured first place in pole vault at the TCU Invitational on Saturday as the Mean Green opened the 2021 outdoor season.
Luke Canon ran to third place in the 800 in 1:54.08 while Braden Lange grabbed seventh in 1:57.01. Victor Neiva earned third in the men's 3K with a time of 8:46.71, and Erika Barrett finished fourth on the women's side in 10:23.71. Logan Mitchell placed fourth in the 1500 in 4:00.43.
Michael Gonzalez and Brock Hottel tied for third in pole vault at 4.72 meters.
Haley Walker recorded third place in the hammer throw with a mark of 54.96 meters and also placed seventh in the discus throw at 45.39 meters. Jaleisa Shaffer threw 14.46 meters to earn fourth in shot put and sixth in discus at 47.40 meters, while Skyler Gulliot finished fourth in javelin with a throw of 42.87 meters.
The Mean Green head to compete in the Texas Relays March 25-27 in Austin.
Women's golf
Mean Green remain tied for fifth after Round 2
TUCSON, Ariz. — The UNT women's golf team shot a 5-over par in the second round of the MountainView Collegiate on Saturday at The Preserve Golf Club and remained in a tie for fifth place in a stacked field heading into Sunday's final round.
The No. 30 Mean Green are tied with No. 9 Baylor at 2-over for the tournament — one shot clear of UNLV (3-over) and 11 back of fourth-place and 20th-ranked Houston at 9-under par.
Katie Finley, who moved up to a tie for 11th place, was the only Mean Green player to break par on the day after she shot a 2-under 70, while Patricia Sinolungan and Lauren Cox each shot 1-over 73s and are tied for 25th overall at 2-over. Audrey Tan is 1-over for the tournament after a 5-over 77 on Saturday knocked her back to a tie for 22nd on the leaderboard.
Tennis
UNT snaps skid with sweep of Missouri State
It's been a rough month for the Mean Green tennis team, but on Saturday morning at the Waranch Tennis Complex, they took out their frustrations on Missouri State with a 4-0 win over the Bears to snap a six-match skid.
The Mean Green breezed to a doubles point with 6-1 wins by the teams of Lucie Devier and Nidhi Surapaneni and Saki Oyama and Sophia Hummel, and then had three singles sweeps by Maria Ponomareva in the No. 1 slot, Surapaneni in the No. 3 match and Kexuan Zhou in the No. 4 match — the last of which clinched the match for the Mean Green.
"A win feels good, yeah," Surapaneni said. "It's been frustrating. We know we're trying our best and giving our best, but we still haven't been able to get the job done on the court so it was kind of frustrating. It was like, 'What is going on?' We've been doing all we can with the preparations. We're there, but we weren't able to pull it off before today, but this one? This felt good."
Surapaneni followed her 6-1 doubles victory with Devier by being the first to win a singles match as she defeated Taylor Shaw 6-1, 6-3.
The Mean Green will next host Midwestern State at 5 p.m. Tuesday before getting back into Conference USA play when they host Louisiana Tech on Friday at 3 p.m.