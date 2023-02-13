Key returners: WR Detraveon Brown (Sophomore, 6-0, 194), WR Roderic Burns (Senior, 5-9. 200), WR Tommy Bush (Senior, 6-5, 204), Jake Cook (Sophomore, 6-0, 190), WR Evan Greene (Sophomore, 5-11, 191), TE Var’Keyes Gumms (Sophomore, 6-3, 230) WR Kaylon Horton (Senior, 5-10, 175), TE Xzavior Kautai (Sophomore, 6-0, 235), TE Christian Lee (Junior, 6-3, 214), WR Ja’Mori Maclin (Sophomore, 5-11, 185), Zhighlil McMillan (Sophomore, 6-1, 198), Dorian Morris (Junior, 5-10, 194), Caden Park (Sophomore, 5-11, 190), WR Richard Rocquemore (Sophomore, 5-10, 180), WR Luke Rossley (Sophomore, 5-10, 180), WR Jyaire Shorter (Senior, 6-2, 218), WR Jordan Smart (Junior, 5-10, 180) WR Damon Ward (Junior, 6-0, 198), Dorian Windley (Sophomore, 5-7, 165)
Key losses: TE Asher Alberding (transferred to Cal), WR Khatib Lyles (transferred to Austin Peay), Latrell Neville (left program), TE Jake Roberts (transferred to Baylor)
Newcomers: WR Trey Cleveland, WR Landon Sides
Biggest unanswered question: Can Jyaire Shorter emerge as an elite playmaker in the American?
There might not be a more intriguing player on UNT’s roster than Shorter.
The senior has spent a big chunk of his career battling through injuries. When Shorter is healthy, he’s a big play waiting to happen.
The 6-foot-2 speedster caught just 23 passes last season and scored on 11 of those receptions.
It’s an amazing percentage and points to just how big of an impact Shorter could make for the Mean Green, if they can get him the ball a little more often.
Shorter is always going to be at the top of any defensive coordinator’s scouting report on UNT. Teams try to take him away, but the Mean Green will have plenty of other talented playmakers around him.
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season when he caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.
Slot receiver Roderic Burns is a consistent contributor and led UNT in receptions (40) and receiving yards (676) in 2022.
The Mean Green also brought in Trey Cleveland, a talented transfer from Texas Tech.
Gumms will continue to improve. Burns will be reliable like he always is, while Cleveland will contribute.
Shorter is the type of player who can take UNT’s receiving core — and offense — to another level. He finished with 628 receiving yards in 2022, when he averaged 27.3 yards per reception.
UNT’s offense starts to look at whole lot different if Shorter gets the ball more consistently and emerges as one of the top players in the American.
Why 2023 production could be better: With so many experienced players and a few talented newcomers set to arrive, it’s not hard to see how UNT’s core of pass catchers won’t improve.
Gumms is a threat over the middle. Shorter is a home run threat, while Burns is tough to handle in the slot. Damon Ward and Jordan Smart are also solid players.
UNT will have a solid rotation of talented players to work with.
Why 2023 production could be worse: UNT is making a big jump in moving from C-USA to the American.
The competition level will be higher and outside of Gumms, the Mean Green didn’t have any players who were considered elite receivers in C-USA. UNT hasn’t had a first- or second-team all-league wide receiver since Jaelon Darden in 2020.
UNT is hoping its veteran players will produce in the American, which is far from a given.
The Mean Green will also be breaking in a new quarterback in 2023 after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft.
UNT’s wide receivers will have to build chemistry with Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers, the odds-on favorite to take over for Aune, or whoever the Mean Green turn to.
UNT also lost tight end Jake Roberts, who caught 28 passes for 394 yards, totals that ranked third on the team.
Roberts entered the transfer portal and landed at Baylor, which is an indication of just how talented he is — and how hard he will be to replace.
There are a whole lot of obstacles standing in the way of UNT’s receivers producing at a higher level than they did last year.
Overall outlook: UNT has several proven commodities at wide receiver heading into the 2023 season.
Shorter, Burns and Gumms is a terrific trio to build around for the Mean Green.
Whether that group can be the basis for a difference-making group of pass-catchers in the American remains to be seen.
