Jyaire Shorter outlook

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter catches a pass last season during the Mean Green's win over Rice at Apogee Stadium.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Key returners: WR Detraveon Brown (Sophomore, 6-0, 194), WR Roderic Burns (Senior, 5-9. 200), WR Tommy Bush (Senior, 6-5, 204), Jake Cook (Sophomore, 6-0, 190), WR Evan Greene (Sophomore, 5-11, 191), TE Var’Keyes Gumms (Sophomore, 6-3, 230) WR Kaylon Horton (Senior, 5-10, 175), TE Xzavior Kautai (Sophomore, 6-0, 235), TE Christian Lee (Junior, 6-3, 214), WR Ja’Mori Maclin (Sophomore, 5-11, 185), Zhighlil McMillan (Sophomore, 6-1, 198), Dorian Morris (Junior, 5-10, 194), Caden Park (Sophomore, 5-11, 190), WR Richard Rocquemore (Sophomore, 5-10, 180), WR Luke Rossley (Sophomore, 5-10, 180), WR Jyaire Shorter (Senior, 6-2, 218), WR Jordan Smart (Junior, 5-10, 180) WR Damon Ward (Junior, 6-0, 198), Dorian Windley (Sophomore, 5-7, 165)

