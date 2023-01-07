UNT-MTSU women

North Texas guard Ereauna Hardaway brings the ball up the court during the Mean Green's loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at the Super Pit.

 UNT sports information

Middle Tennessee made its last appearance at the Super Pit for the foreseeable future on Saturday.

North Texas certainly won’t miss the Lady Raiders after leaving Conference USA for the America Athletic Conference this summer.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you