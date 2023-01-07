Middle Tennessee made its last appearance at the Super Pit for the foreseeable future on Saturday.
North Texas certainly won’t miss the Lady Raiders after leaving Conference USA for the America Athletic Conference this summer.
MTSU has given UNT fits for years and rolled to a 76-57 win, their 20th straight in the series dating back to the 2005-06 season.
The Lady Raiders (12-2, 5-0 C-USA) might have one of their best teams in years and came into the day receiving votes in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. UNT (4-10, 1-3) knew it would have to play its best to have a shot to beat MTSU and fell short.
“I’m disappointed in the loss but more specifically in our response to when things didn’t go our way,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had some opportunities to finish at the rim. We had some opportunities to get stops. When they would make a big shot or when we would miss something easy, we responded with less energy.
“That was the biggest difference, energy level between the teams. They continued to compete at a high level. We didn’t.”
The loss spoiled a big day in program history. UNT posted one of its best seasons last year when it played in the Women’s NIT.
UNT raised a banner to the rafters of the Super Pit to commemorate that postseason appearance.
“We didn’t know that was happening today,” UNT forward Tommisha Lampkin said. “That was a nice surprise.”
Madison Townley and Aly Gamez, two of the star players from last season’s team who made that run possible, were in attendance to see the banner raised.
UNT had hoped to follow up that special moment with a milestone win over MTSU.
The Mean Green’s chances to reach that goal were gone in a flash when they couldn’t slow down MTSU and its potent attack. The Lady Raiders came into the day averaging 75.6 points per game and were at their best again.
Jalynn Gregory hit six 3s on her way to scoring a game-high 24 points. Anastasiia Boldyreva made all but one of her nine shots from the field and added 16 points for MTSU, which shot 46.9% (30 of 64) from the floor.
“Some of the things we were trying to do defensively, when you lack energy, it’s impossible to get those things done,” Mitchell said. “We had two or three people on the same page who were getting after it and had one or two people who didn’t. That affected the outcome of the possession defensively. It’s hard to win like that.”
Quincy Noble led UNT with 14 points, and Aniyah Johnson added 10. The Mean Green just didn’t have the firepower to overcome MTSU.
UNT spent the entire first half trying to dig out of an early hole after MTSU blitzed it early and trailed 37-25 at halftime.
Gregory hit the first of MTSU’s five 3s in the first half to give the Lady Raiders an early 9-0 lead.
UNT pulled within 27-23 on an Ereauna Hardaway layup. That was as close as the Mean Green would get.
Courtney Blakely answered with a jumper, and MTSU closed the half on a 10-2 run.
“We fought back after getting down,” Lampkin said. “We lost the fight that we had early on to get back into the game.”
That lack of will cost UNT in the second half, when the Lady Raiders pulled away.
“We needed more of everything, more energy, talking and togetherness,” Lampkin said. “That would have helped us fight through some of our rough spots.”
UNT experienced far too many of those rough spots to beat an MTSU team on the verge of cracking the Top 25.
“That is a team you have to play your best basketball against,” Lampkin said. “We didn’t play our best today. The score reflected that.”
Middle Tennessee 76, North Texas 57
MIDDLE TENNESEE (12-2, 5-0) – Whitson 3-9 0-0 9, Boldyreva 8-9 0-0 16, Blakely 3-6 3-4 9, Gregory 9-20 0-0 24, Whittington 3-9 0-0 7, Malashka 3-6 2-2 8, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Grannum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 6-8 76.
NORTH TEXAS (4-10, 1-3) – Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Noble 6-14 0-0 14, McGruder 0-5 0-0 0, Hardaway 3-3 1-2 8, Moore 1-7 1-2 4, Carter q1-6 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Boles 1-2 0-0 2, Lampkin 5-6 1-2 11, Loudermill 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 7-10 57.
|MIddle Tennessee
|23
|14
|25
|14
|—
|76
|North Texas
|12
|13
|15
|17
|—
|57
Three-point goals – MTSU 10-31 (Whitson 3-9, Blakely 0-1, Gregory 6-15, Whittington 1-6) UNT 4-14 (Noble 2-4 McGruder 0-2, Hardaway 1-1, Moore 1-4, Carter 0-1, Boles 0-1, Loudermill 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – MTSU 40 (Whitson 8) UNT 32 (Davis, Lampkin 5) Assists – MTSU 12 (Blakely 5), UNT 19 (McGruder 9) Total fouls – MTSU 11, UNT 11. A – 1,300
