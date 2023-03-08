FRISCO — North Texas had been something of a staple in when it comes to the second day of the Conference USA women’s basketball tournament in recent years.
Injuries and losing streaks never seemed to matter to the Mean Green, who always found their form and made their way into the quarterfinals in six straight seasons.
That run came to an end on Wednesday in a 75-71 loss to UAB in a first-round game at the Ford Center.
UNT had a chance to take the lead in the final minute at the free-throw line but failed to convert. UAB capitalized when Denim DeShields did what she does best. The freshman point guard drove into the teeth of UNT’s defense, hit a layup, drew a foul and converted a three-point play that helped end the game and a frustrating season for the Mean Green.
“DeShields made the plays late and got the ball where it needed to go,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “There were several times we didn’t get there to make shots contested like they should have been. They shot the ball really well. Any time they got an open look, it was a basket.”
DeShields gave UNT (11-20) fits all year. She helped UAB (14-16) beat the Mean Green three times, including twice in the regular season. Two of the Blazers’ five conference wins came against the Mean Green.
UAB followed up by pulling off a minor upset by beating the Mean Green again. The Blazers are the No. 10 seed in the tournament. UNT was the No. 7 seed.
A host of teams have had trouble containing one of the quicker guards in C-USA. DeShields averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists per game in UAB’s first two wins over UNT and picked up where she left off in the conference tournament.
That wasn’t the most frustrating part of the way the game unfolded for UNT, and that’s saying something.
When Mitchell looked back, she pointed to the free-throw line as what did UNT in.
The Mean Green went just 14 of 28 from the line. UAB hit 18 of its 23 attempts and outscored UNT by four from the line, despite taking five fewer shots.
“We missed 14 free throws,” Mitchell said. “Everything else goes the same way that it did, that’s fine. Missing 14 free throws isn’t.”
UNT missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter alone, including a few that were particularly costly late.
Tommisha Lampkin had a chance to give UNT the lead with 54.4 seconds left when she went to the line with the Mean Green trailing 70-69. The junior hit the first but missed the second.
DeShields answered with her three-point play to put UAB up 73-70. UNT caught a break when Margaret Whitley was called for a flagrant foul with 40.9 seconds left.
UNT was awarded two free throws and possession of the ball. Jaaucklyn Moore missed the first free throw before making the second. The Mean Green still had a chance to tie the game but Lampkin missed a contested layup.
UNT was forced to foul and sent DeShields to the line, where she hit both of her attempts with 12.9 seconds left to ice the game.
“There were times we got some good looks and didn’t knock them down,” Mitchell said. “We needed to capitalize on the foul. Two free throws and a bucket and we’re up.”
UNT was locked in a tight game late after blowing a nine-point first-half lead.
The Mean Green came out hot and hit five of their first six shots from 3-point range. UNT took a 34-25 lead on a jumper from Kendall McGruder with 5:26 left in the half.
The Mean Green went cold offensively the rest of the way while UAB ripped off a 15-2 run.
The Blazers hit three 3s during the run. UNT made a key mistake when Jordyn Carter fouled Desiree Ware behind the 3-point arc with 30 seconds left in the half. Ware hit all three free throws to cap UAB’s run.
UNT didn’t score in the final 3:12 of the first half.
The Mean Green were locked in a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way, despite a solid all-around offensive performance. McGruder led four UNT players who finished in double figures with 16 points. Noble added 14, while Lampkin and Moore scored 12.
DeShields finished with a game-high 18 and made the key plays late to send UNT into an offseason of uncertainty.
Noble was a first-team All-C-USA selection this season and is a senior with a season of eligibility remaining. She said late in the year that she would decide after the season if she will return for another year.
Noble’s return and the influx of a few transfers elevated expectations heading into Mitchell’s eighth season. UNT played in the Women’s NIT last season and posted its second straight winning campaign.
The 20 losses the Mean Green suffered this year are the most in Mitchell’s eight-year tenure.
“For sure,” Mitchell said when asked if seeing their streak of six straight quarterfinal appearances end was tough. “The most disappointing part of it is free throws. We make five more, we win the game. Fourteen is a lot to miss.”
UAB 75, North Texas 71
UAB (14-16) – DeShields 6-12 4-7 18, Whitley 3-10 0-0 8, Roters 3-8 5-6 11, Klaczek 2-4 0-0 4, McGhee 3-5 1-1 7. Robson 1-2 0-0 2, Ware 4-7 8-9 19, Walsh 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-52 18-23 75.
NORTH TEXAS (11-20) – Noble 5-10 2-4 14, McGruder 6-9 1-2 16, Carter 3-6 2-5 8, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Lampkin 3-8 6-10 12, Hardaway 1-5 0-0 2, Boles 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-10 3-5 12, Loudermill 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 25-55 14-28 71.
|UAB
|20
|20
|15
|20
|—
|75
|North Texas
|23
|13
|15
|20
|—
|71
Three-point goals – UAB 9-19 (DeShields 2-5, Whitley 2-5, Klaczek 0-1, Ware 3-4, Walsh 2-4) UNT 7-18 (Noble 2-3, McGruder 3-5, Carter 0-1, Davis 1-1, Hardaway 0-2, Moore 1-6) Fouled out – McGruder Rebounds – UAB 37 (Roters 12) UNT 31 (Lampkin 7) Assists – UAB 15 (Roters 6) UNT 12 (Lampkin 4) Total fouls – UAB 21, UNT 22. A – NA.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.