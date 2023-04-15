The North Texas women’s golf team held off a late charge from Western Kentucky in the final round to win its third straight Conference USA championship on Saturday.
UNT had a three-round score of 878 and finished three shots ahead of the Hilltoppers at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Mean Green shot 300 in the final round to 292 for WKU.
Patricia Sinolungan finished second in the individual standings after shooting even par for the tournament.
The senior entered the final round in first place but finished a shot back of Catie Craig of Western Kentucky after posting a double bogey and bogey on the final two holes.
UNT had four of its five players finish in the top 15. Ellie Roth finished in a tie for fifth and Audrey Tan in a tie for ninth. Emilie Ricaud was 12th while Shreya Pal tied for 43rd.
UNT coach Michael Akers credited his team’s work ethic in the days leading up to the conference tournament.
“They’re always working,” Akers said. “They earned having last weekend off but were down at Maridoe on Saturday and Sunday practicing. We have a good culture. Hopefully as new ones come in, they’ll learn what we do.”
That preparation paid off on Saturday with another title for UNT, which will now turn its attention to the NCAA Regionals.
