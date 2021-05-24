North Texas women’s golf coach Michael Akers has a host of ways he measures his program’s growth.
Akers follows the national rankings, his team’s stroke average and tournament results, metrics that are standard in the game. He also looks at his email, specifically the messages he receives from the top amateur players in the country and around the world.
The uptick in interest in UNT’s program over the last couple of days might be the most promising aspect of the fallout of a wild series of events that led up to the Mean Green winning the Let Them Play Classic. The tournament wrapped up Friday.
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction,” Akers said. “It’s all about signing the right players who are going to continue that trend. That gets easier when you have the national ranking we do and when you’re getting the exposure we’re getting.”
National exposure is far from the norm when it comes to women’s collegiate golf. UNT garnered plenty after capitalizing on a second chance after its season appeared over.
Officials at the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA tournament called off the event due to course conditions on May 12. That decision landed women’s college golf and UNT on the national radar. Tournament officials sent the top-ranked teams and individuals on to the NCAA finals.
UNT was left out and left with a justifiable gripe. The Mean Green were ranked 10th in the region and 38th nationally at the time.
Fortunately for UNT, Barstool Sports and Sam Bozoian, a prominent blogger for the site, stepped in and organized the Let Them Play Classic. The event in Chandler, Arizona, offered teams a chance to end their seasons on a high note after their hopes of advancing to the national finals were dashed.
Saying the Mean Green took advantage would be a huge understatement. UNT ran away with a seven-stroke win behind Audrey Tan, who won the individual title.
“It was an incredible week,” Tan said. “Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We played on beautiful courses with beautiful weather and were able to play one last event together as a team. That was an incredible feeling, and we topped it off with a win.”
Bozoian presented Tan with a hat emblazoned with “LTP” — short for Let Them Play — to go with the trophy for the individual title. The cap was the only one made up to that point.
Tan is still debating over whether to wear it or include it in a display of her golf trophies and medals.
Akers said he was impressed by how well the tournament was run, considering it was put together in a matter of days.
“They treated us so well,” senior Lauren Cox said. “They made us feel special and thanked us for being there while we were thanking them for having the tournament. The media came out and covered it.
“Everything about it was memorable. It was awesome what they did.”
UNT built on a late-season run of success by winning the Let Them Play Classic. The Mean Green headed into the tournament off a similarly dominant performance in the Conference USA tournament.
UNT won the first conference title in program history in Florida. The Mean Green ran away with a 12-shot victory behind Tan, who rallied late to capture the individual title.
Following up that conference championship by winning the Let Them Play Classic gives UNT quite the sales pitch to recruits. The school is also set to open an on-campus practice facility this year.
“It just reminded all of us what we’re capable of, and it sets the tone going into next year,” Tan said of UNT’s win in the Let Them Play Classic. “It will give us motivation to work harder in the summer and have a great year next season as well.”
Akers attributed UNT’s season-ending success largely to his players’ dedication to the game. Six were on the course the morning after the team returned from Baton Rouge Regional, working on their own.
“They put the extra time that it takes to be good, competitive golfer,” Akers said. “It’s caught on. I probably had three really good workers before. Now I’m seeing it from the entire group.”
That work ethic helped UNT capitalize on a second chance in the Let Them Play Classic.
Akers is seeing signs that win could be a game-changer for UNT. The Mean Green met a group of women who drove from Nevada to watch the event because they were inspired by the story behind the event.
“The media exposure was off the charts,” Akers said. “It’s good for morale to win a tournament. Getting our name out there will help us with recruiting down the line."