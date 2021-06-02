The North Texas women's golf team reached a host of milestones this season.
The Mean Green won their first conference title in April when they captured the Conference USA championship and went on to win the Let Them Play Classic.
Those landmark achievements helped UNT reach another milestone when GolfStat came out with its final rankings. The Mean Green landed at No. 36, the highest they have ever been ranked at the end of a season.
The final GolfStat rankings are out and at No. 36 we have a new best final ranking in program history!
"I keep a running total of the last five years of our stroke average and national ranking. We're definitely trending in the right direction," UNT coach Michael Akers said after UNT won the Let Them Play Classic. "It's all about signing right players who are going to continue the trend."
Akers took over a program that finished last in the C-USA tournament in the 2015-16 season and gradually built it into the league's top program.
UNT was hoping to make a run at qualifying for the NCAA championship tournament at the Baton Rouge regional last month. That opportunity vanished when tournament officials canceled the event due to course conditions.
UNT was among the teams that were invited to the Let Them Play Classic, an event open to teams that were supposed to play in the Baton Rouge regional. The Mean Green capitalized on the opportunity and ran away with the team title.
The Mean Green finished 11-under-par, seven shots ahead of Purdue. UNT was among seven nationally ranked teams in the field.
"It reminded all of us of what we're capable off and sets the tone going into next year," Audrey Tan said. "It will give us the momentum to work harder in the summer and have a great year next season as well."
Tan won the individual title at both the C-USA championship and the Let Them Play Classic. She will be back next season, when the Mean Green will look to build on the best season in program history, one that ended with another milestone when GolfStat released its final rankings.