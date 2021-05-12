The North Texas women's golf team's season came to an unexpected end on Wednesday when the NCAA officials canceled the LSU Regional.
The event had been postponed multiple times over the course of three days due to weather and course conditions and was finally called off before it ever got underway.
The NCAA ruled that the top six teams in the field, according to the Golfstat rankings, would advance to the national championships. UNT was ranked 10th among the teams in the tournament at No. 38.
UNT won the first conference championship in program history earlier this season when it captured the Conference USA title.