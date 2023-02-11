Mean Green

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trailing by 20 points in the fourth quarter, UNT managed to rally and cut the deficit down to as little as seven but could not complete the comeback as they fell 69-61 against Charlotte on Saturday at Halton Arena.

Jaaucklyn Moore, Quincy Noble and Kendall McGruder all scored in double figures in the loss as Moore had 17, Noble finished with 16, and McGruder chipped in 13. With the loss, UNT dropped to 9-15 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA play. Charlotte improves to 11-12 and 7-7.

