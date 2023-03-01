North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has a host of goals as the Mean Green prepare for the Conference USA tournament next week, none more important than continuing to build on a bit of a late-season surge.
UNT has won two of its last three games and knocked off Charlotte last week.
“Going into the tournament, you want to be playing your best and have some momentum,” Mitchell said.
Reaching that goal won’t be as easy as it sounds for UNT as it prepares for its final two games of the regular season.
The Mean Green (11-17, 8-10 C-USA) are set to face Middle Tennessee on Thursday to open a two-game road trip that will conclude with a game at Western Kentucky on Saturday.
The swing is among the toughest in C-USA and the Sun Belt before that. This season is no different.
The Lady Raiders (23-4) are ranked No. 24 nationally, have won five straight games and wrapped up the C-USA regular season title. WKU (15-12, 12-6) is also in the midst of a solid season and is tied with UTEP for second place in the standings.
MTSU has won 20 straight games against UNT.
The scenario isn’t ideal for the Mean Green, who are fighting for position in the conference standings – and for a better seed in the conference tournament. UNT is in sixth place, two games behind Louisiana Tech and just in front of UTSA (8-11). Florida International and Charlotte are both 7-11.
“We can only control what we can,” Mitchell said. “There is a still a lot in the air as far as seeding. We are playing two of the top three teams in our league and will have to play our best.”
UNT has leaned on Quincy Noble all season. The junior guard is averaging 17.4 points per game and will face another one of C-USA’s top guards when the Mean Green take on the Lady Raiders.
Junior guard Savannah Wheeler is averaging 16.0 points to pace MTSU.
“It’s important for us to end on a good note going into the tournament so that we will have good energy,” UNT guard Breanna Davis said. “When we are all locked in, good things happen. We are getting to that point. Our chemistry has improved as the season has gone along.”
