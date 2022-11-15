North Texas has looked solid while tackling the challenge of playing without Jaylen Mallard, one of its top frontcourt players, so far this season.
Tommisha Lampkin posted a double-double in UNT’s season-opening win over Texas A&M-Texarkana and also shined in the Mean Green’s exhibition win over Texas A&M International.
The challenge now for UNT is to translate that success to games against a higher level of competition, starting with a home game against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday night at the Super Pit.
“This is a great early test to see where we are and how we compete for 40 minutes as a team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “They have a lot of returners and an all-conference player. They’ve also played in the postseason multiple years in a row.”
Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-3 forward, was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection last season and has picked up where she left off while averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
What makes SFA’s front line all the more challenging is that Johnson isn’t the only player who makes the Ladyjacks a force down low.
Kurstyn Harden, a 6-foot-3 center, is averaging 15.3 points off the bench to lead SFA (2-1).
“We will have to find a way to deal with their big front line,” UNT guard Maddie Cleary said. “We have a solid group and can handle it.”
UNT just has a little less firepower under the basket without Mallard. The Mean Green have been without the 6-foor-2 forward due to injury. Mallard is not expected to return anytime soon.
UNT has turned to Lampkin to fill the void and seen the junior come through in a big way. Lampkin’s double-double in the Mean Green’s opener included 17 points and 15 rebounds.
UNT will need a big night from both Lampkin and Aniyah Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward, when it takes on SFA. Jasmyne Boles, a 6-foot-1 forward, will also play a role.
“Misha has been consistent,” Mitchell said. “We will count on Aniyah and Jasmyne to carry the load as well and be solid. They have to have the mindset to dominate together.”
Boles is just one of several newcomers UNT is depending on this year. The Mean Green have nine new players. Several of them showed signs of potential in the Mean Green’s season opener.
Incarnate Word transfer Jaaucklyn Moore scored 13 points, and freshman point guard Breanna Davis added 10.
SFA has already faced two Conference USA teams. The Ladyjacks beat UTSA before falling to Rice.
Mitchell doesn’t believe UNT will be able to tell too much about how it will stack up in C-USA by facing SFA.
“It’s early for everyone,” Mitchell said. “All the teams will be better when the spring comes, but it was good to see SFA against our conference teams to see how they play and what might or might not work for us.”
UNT is more excited to see where it stands as a team as it heads into a series of tougher games after rolling to a win in its opener. The Mean Green will travel to Wichita State on Saturday.
“This is a big test for us,” guard Courtlyn Loudermill said. “This will be a higher level of competition. I’m excited about it. This game will tell us a lot more about where we are at.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.