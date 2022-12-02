North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell knew her team was in for a challenge over the next few weeks during a seven game road swing.
The Mean Green made the trip to UT-Arlington earlier this week and will now head to Oklahoma State for what might be the most challenging game of the entire journey.
UNT will take on the Cowgirls at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, where the Mean Green will look to break out of a skid that has seen them drop four of their last five games.
UNT fell at UTA 76-58 and is now 2-4 on the season. Turning the tide won't be easy, especially at OSU.
The Mean Green lost starting forward Jaylen Mallard to an injury before the season began and are relying on a host of young players, including freshmen point guards Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway.
UNT has experienced some growing pains along the way and is hoping to find its form behind Quincy Noble. The senior guard is averaging 17.7 points per game.
Junior forward Tommisha Lampkin is adding 10.7 points per game and has helped fill the void caused by Mallard's absence. Transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore is adding 9.0 points early in her debut season at UNT.
Oklahoma State could present one of the biggest challenges UNT faces during its road trip. The Cowgirls (6-2) won their first two games in the Women's Cancun Challenge before falling to Purdue 71-65 in its final game in the event.
Senior forward Makyra Tramble is averageing 17.4 points per game, while senior guard Naomie Alnatas is adding 14.1 to pace the Cowgirls.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.