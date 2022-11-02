Jalie Mitchell has learned a whole lot about her players heading into her eighth season guiding the North Texas women’s basketball team.
The Mean Green went on a foreign tour and worked through a host of preseason practices.
All the preparation led up to what Mitchell considers one of her biggest opportunities to see what she has to work with on Thursday night when UNT takes on Texas A&M International in an exhibition game at the Super Pit.
UNT has nine new players on its roster, several of whom will see their first action under the lights. The Mean Green held a closed scrimmage earlier this fall.
“The exhibition is always huge,” Mitchell said. “I like having the ability to have one closed scrimmage and one exhibition, which is an open scrimmage. You get under the lights and see if anything is different.
“You can see the progress you have made since the scrimmage and what you might have to be concerned about playing under the lights, with the crowd and the noise. What’s that like for the new players I’m getting to know?”
Incarnate Word transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore as well as freshmen point guards Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway are all expected to see significant time.
UNT is hoping those newcomers will help it build on a successful campaign last season. The Mean Green finished 17-13, advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament and went on to play in the Women’s NIT.
Senior guard Quincy Noble helped guide UNT on its run through the tournament and averaged 14.4 points per game last season.
Noble was named to the preseason All-C-USA team and is one of a handful of key players who returned from last season’s team. Forward Jaylen Mallard was also a starter for UNT last season.
“I’m really excited and feel pretty good about our team,” Noble said. “We are about to get a little taste of it and see what all of our hard work has done.”
Texas A&M International competes on the Division II level in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils fell to SMU 88-54 on Tuesday.
Mitchell and the Mean Green will have a chance to see several of its new players in their exhibition game and see how they fit in.
“I’m looking forward to Thursday,” sophomore guard Kendall McGruder said. “Our whole team is excited to finally get to play a game instead of just practicing.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
