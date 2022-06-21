Jalie Mitchell and the North Texas women’s basketball team have been waiting on the opportunity that will come this week for years.
The Mean Green will have a chance to hit the beach, get to know each other a little better and, most importantly, get a couple of games in during a trip to Puerto Rico.
UNT's five-day excursion will begin Thursday.
“We have talked about going on a trip like this for years,” Mitchell said. “COVID ruined our chances the previous couple of years. I’m excited for our team, especially with so many new faces to see how we jell early. We have some additional practice time.”
That practice time and the trip seem to have come at a perfect time for the Mean Green and Mitchell, who is entering her eighth season at UNT.
The Mean Green have a few of their top players back, including starters Quincy Noble and Jaylen Mallard. Noble was a second-team All-Conference USA selection last season, when she led the Mean Green in scoring with an average of 14.1 points per game.
That pair gives UNT a solid foundation. How the Mean Green fare this fall will depend largely on how a highly regarded group of newcomers settles in.
UNT’s games against the San Juan All-Stars and the Guaynabo All-Stars will give Mitchell and her staff an indication of where the Mean Green stand.
UNT has eight new players, including seven who will be on the trip. Courtlyn Loudermill, a guard from Panola College, is finishing off her two-year degree and will join the team later this summer.
The Mean Green are counting on several of their newcomers to make an impact, including Incarnate Word transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore. Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway are among a group of highly regarded freshmen who will also have the opportunity to show that they can contribute.
“This is what we need,” Mallard said of the trip. “We have eight new girls. It’s going to take a lot of getting used to. There’s no better way to do it than to go to Puerto Rico. We will get to play with each other.”
Mitchell has always cited chemistry as being critical to a team’s prospects in women’s basketball. This week’s trip will give UNT’s players a chance to make some headway in that regard.
“Trips like this give you a chance to make life-long memories,” Noble said. “We will also be able to get some games in so that we can play together and get a feel for each other.
“I’m excited to see how we come together.”
UNT heads into the trip off a landmark season capped by its first appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in 20 years.
The Mean Green finished second in Conference USA’s West Division and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament for the first time since 2018 before falling 66-63 to Charlotte. The 49ers went on to win the tournament title.
UNT received an WNIT berth after winning nine of its last 11 games, marking its first trip to the tournament since 2002. The Mean Green hosted Tulsa and fell 75-62 after the Golden Hurricane pulled away in the fourth quarter and finished 17-13.
UNT’s run to the WNIT helped the Mean Green land a new group of recruits who are expected to help them build on their postseason experience.
“The players we brought in fit the program and are really good defenders,” Mallard said. “We are all about defense. The new players locked up defensively in the scrimmage we had.
“They fit our style.”
UNT is hoping a few days on the road and a couple of games will help its team continue to come together.
Mitchell and the Mean Green have been selling the opportunity to go on a destination tour to recruit for years and are taking four seniors from last season’s landmark team. Madison Townley, Aly Gamez, Amber Dixon and Trena Mims will be along for the ride after helping guide UNT to the WNIT last year.
Emma Villas-Gomis, another senior from last season’s team, is playing professionally and won’t be able to make the trip Mitchell thinks will help her team significantly.
“We will get a chance to see where our team is and have additional practice time to work on fundamentals,” Mitchell said. “This trip will shape the rest of our summer as far as workouts. We will also get to experience a different culture, see another part of the world and do some team building. There will be a lot of benefits.”