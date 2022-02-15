Jalie Mitchell said earlier this season that the Mean Green would find their groove when they started to have more players step forward and contribute.
That is exactly what has happened during a four-game winning streak that has the Mean Green rolling into a two-game homestand this week against Florida Atlantic and UAB.
UNT’s leading scorer Quincy Noble has continued to play well. Lately, she has a lot of company.
Senior guards Aly Gamez and Amber Dixon have both had games with at least 20 points during UNT’s winning streak. The Mean Green had five players finish in double figures in a win over UTSA and have gotten more offensive punch from more players than at any time this season.
“That has a lot to do with our recent success,” Mitchell said. “The last couple of weeks we were trying to figure out who was going to step up and fill the stat sheet. Everyone has bought into doing as much as they can. It’s nice to have that balance and be able to count on multiple people.”
UNT’s recent run has lifted the Mean Green into contention in Conference USA’s West Division.
The Mean Green (12-10, 6-6) are one of four teams with at least six wins on that side of the league. Southern Miss leads the division at 7-5.
Noble paces UNT with an average of 14.8 points per game. She’s feeling a whole lot less pressure to score because of the way her teammates have come on of late.
“It makes it tougher to defend,” Noble said. “People have to worry about more than me or just a few people. Everyone is confident and getting stronger.”
UNT will look to build on its winning streak, when it takes on an FAU team that has lost five straight games, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Owls (5-18) have just one win in conference play.
Senior forward Amber Gaston is averaging 11.6 points to lead four Owls who are averaging double figures.
“FAU is competing and has been in games,” Mitchell said. “It just hasn’t come out in their favor as much as they would have liked. They are a good team and a hungry team.”
UNT feels more prepared than ever to face that challenge after emerging from a tough stretch of games in the middle of the season. The Mean Green had multiple games postponed or canceled and had players in and out of their lineup.
“After what we went through the middle of the season with injuries, cancellations and illnesses, it was a matter of time before we got back into a rhythm,” Mitchell said. “Being healthy and having some consistency with practices has shown up.
“I give a lot of credit to our team for keeping their heads down. When you go through moments like that it can go one way or the other. It can get discouraging or you can grind it out. We grinded it out and knew it would pay off at some point.”
Men’s basketball UNT faces challenging week
UNT will face what looks like one of its more challenging weeks of the season beginning Thursday, when the Mean Green tackle Florida Atlantic in the opener of a two-game road trip.
The Mean Green will then face UAB on Saturday.
UNT (18-4, 11-1) ran its winning streak to 10 games last week and has the top record in C-USA. UAB (19-6, 9-3) is the only team to beat the Mean Green in league play this season.
The Owls (15-10, 8-4) are also among the top teams in the conference.
“We have enough experience now in our league that our guys are trying to stay focused on possessions,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s about how you get better every possession and itemizing it down to trying to be great on each play.”
UNT has done just that throughout its winning streak and does not plan on deviating from that approach the rest of the season.
“We are paying attention to detail and are listening to everything the coaches tell us and having a one-game at a time focus,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said.
UNT knows maintaining that approach will be critical this week.
“They are both good at home,” Perry said of FAU and UAB. “This is one of the biggest challenges we have faced. This is what we have practiced so hard for and challenged yourself all year for. We are excited.”
Softball UNT to play in local event this week
UNT will play four games this week in the Tracy Beard Classic, an event that will take place in Melissa.
The Mean Green are set to face Montana and Colorado State on Friday before completing the event with back-to-back games against Nevada and Abilene Christian on Saturday.
UNT went 3-2 in a tournament hosted by McNeese State over the weekend with two wins over Texas Southern and a win over Tulsa.
UNT fell to No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette and McNeese State.
Sophomore Kalei Christensen is hitting .313 to lead UNT.
Tennis UNT heads to Florida for two matches
UNT will take on Liberty and South Florida in a pair of matches in Tampa this week fresh off a dominating performance against a pair of Conference USA rivals.
The Mean Green swept UTSA 4-0 before toppling Middle Tennessee 6-1 to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Track and field UNT to compete in C-USA indoor meet this week
The UNT track team will compete in the Conference USA Indoor Championships this week in Birmingham, Alabama.
UNT competed in the Texas Tech Shootout over the weekend in its final tuneup for the event.
Chris Samaniego broke his own school record in the weight throw for the third consecutive week with a toss of 62-2 1/4. He finished fifth to highlight the weekend for the Mean Green.
Men’s golf UNT to open spring season Monday
UNT will open its spring season on Monday when the Mean Green will compete in The Prestige, a tournament in La Quinta, California.
The Mean Green have not played since finishing seventh in the Little Rock Invitational in October.