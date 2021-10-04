The 5-foot-5 point guard averaged 14 points, 6 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Jonesboro High. She was the Jonesboro Sun'sBest Under The Sun Player of the Year and was also a member of the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team.
Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry praised Hardaway for her role in leading the Lady Hurricane to the state title. Hardaway scored 25 points and added nine assists to lead Jonesboro to a 67-60 win over defending state champion Greenwood in the playoffs.
"She'll get 25 points one game and then 10 assists the next," Christenberry told the Sun. "With some kids, that would play with their mind because they think, 'I need to get 25 every game,' and she's OK with, 'I got 25 points there and I got six this game, but I got 12 assists.'
"That's pretty special about a kid. I think she's one of the most special kids I've gotten the opportunity to coach."
Hardaway has scholarship offers from Rutgers, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Arkansas-Little Rock.
Hardaway passed on those offers to join a rapidly growing UNT recruiting class instead. The Mean Green previously picked up commitments from Red Oak guard Breanna Davis, Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten and South Grand Prairie guard Jahcelyn Hartfield.
All four players will be seniors this fall and are members of the 2022 recruiting class.
Davis was the MVP of District 14-5A as a junior for Red Oak, while Hartfield was a first-team All-District 8-6A selection last season.
Wooten was named the MVP of District 5-5A as a sophomore when she was also the MVP of the Region I-5A tournament. She missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.
The Mean Green’s recent recruiting run comes on the heels of the program’s best run as a member of Conference USA.
UNT finished 13-7 overall and 10-4 in conference play and returns most of its key players. The Mean Green are slated to have five graduate students on their roster next season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.