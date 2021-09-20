“UNT has a special place in my heart for many, many reasons,” Davis wrote on Twitter, where she announced her decision. “I am excited and honored to continue the family legacy.”
UNT previously landed commitments from Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten and South Grand Prairie guard Jahcelyn Hartfield.
All three players will be seniors this fall and are members of the 2022 recruiting class.
Davis was the MVP of District 14-5A as a junior for Red Oak, where her father is the head boys basketball coach. Chris Davis scored 2,254 points in his UNT career and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2008.
Davis scored 33 points to go with five steals and five assists in a 58-30 win over Cleburne last season. She drew interest from a host of programs, including Utah, Pennsylvania, Seton Hall, Rice and SMU.
Wooten was named the MVP of District 5-5A as a sophomore when she was also the MVP of the Region I-5A tournament. She missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.
Hartfield was a first-team All-District 8-6A selection last season.
The Mean Green’s recent recruiting run comes on the heels of the program’s best run as a member of Conference USA.
UNT finished 13-7 overall and 10-4 in conference play and is set to return most of its key players. The Mean Green are slated to have five graduate students on their roster next season.
