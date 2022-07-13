If everything had gone according to Jalie Mitchell’s plan, North Texas would have gone on a foreign tour years ago.
UNT’s coach promised players a fantastic voyage was coming sooner rather than later before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay. In hindsight, pushing the Mean Green’s journey back to this summer might have been a blessing in disguise.
UNT brought back a few key players from a team that picked up the program’s first Women’s National Invitation Tournament bid in 20 years but has a whole lot of new pieces — eight players and two assistant coaches, to be exact.
Jaaucklyn Moore, a guard who transferred in from Incarnate Word this summer, is among those newcomers and feels a whole lot better about how she fits in with the Mean Green after that long-awaited trip late last month. UNT coaches and players didn’t end up going out of the country but believe they benefitted greatly from spending several days in Puerto Rico.
“When you are a freshman or a transfer, there’s always that worry about fitting in and getting along with everyone,” Moore said. “It was a good chance to bond with everyone and get to know them. We already feel like family because of the trip.”
UNT was able to practice before leaving on the trip and then spent six days on the road. The Mean Green won two exhibition games against all-star teams along the way. UNT won its first game 90-61 over the Guaynabo All-Stars before beating the San Juan All-Stars, 93-54.
The experience UNT’s players gained will certainly help matters. What Mitchell was most excited about, though, is the opportunity her coaches and players had to get to know each other.
Teams can take a foreign tour once every four years. The UNT men’s team went to Italy in the summer of 2018.
Mitchell’s team was supposed to take a trip shortly after the school’s men’s team but had to put it off. UNT finally got its trip in this summer, when building team chemistry took on added importance.
The Mean Green lost three starters from a team that finished 17-13 and are counting on a host of new players to help fill those voids.
“It was perfect timing for us because we try to do a lot of team-building over the summer anyway,” Mitchell said. “For a team with eight new players, I don’t think we could have provided a better situation or opportunity to get to know each other better.
“It’s absolutely important to build chemistry with that many new faces.”
Finding that chemistry off the court could help UNT continue its run of success on it.
UNT guard Quincy Noble, one of the team’s top players, can sense the Mean Green made some headway in that regard.
“We bonded,” Noble said. “We were at a nice hotel, got to go to the pool and were at the beach a lot. We took a bunch of pictures. Everyone enjoyed themselves.
“We still have more time to learn, but we got to understand each other better. We learned what each person likes and doesn’t like and when they need space.”
The games UNT played on the trip gave Mitchell a chance to evaluate her team. She liked what she saw.
“We were in pretty darn good shape for it being June,” Mitchell said. “We went down there with some transition stuff, one offense and a few out-of-bounds plays. They picked up what we taught and executed those things very well. That was important to see.”
Moore led Incarnate Word with an average of 17.3 points per game last season and is expected to play a key role this year. Mitchell said Moore lived up to the high expectations UNT has for her on the trip.
Jordyn Carter, a transfer guard from Temple College, walked on in the offseason and showed she can contribute this year.
Kendall McGruder and Aniyah Johnson looked like they are ready to step into larger roles after seeing minimal time last year while adjusting to the college level as freshmen.
Breanna Davis and Ereauna Hardaway won’t have the benefit of easing into key roles. UNT is counting on both to play right away. They were highly regarded prospects and had a chance to adapt to competing on the college level on the trip.
“The experience will be helpful for them like it would be for any freshman point guard,” Mitchell said. “The trip was really good for them to see how to lead, carry a team and facilitate at this level.”
Mitchell brought four of her seniors from last season’s team on the trip to impart some of the knowledge they gained during their time with the Mean Green to those young players. Madison Townley, Amber Dixon and Aly Gamez were among UNT’s best players last season and joined Trena Mims, who battled injuries late in her career, on the trip.
All four helped on the sideline in one way or another.
“It was great for our young players,” Mitchell said. “The veterans were able to lead on their way out and share their thoughts and tips.”
UNT will spend time over the next few months getting down to the nitty gritty while installing more of Mitchell’s system, developing a rotation and establishing roles.
Mitchell and her team feel a whole lot better about where they stand as they prepare to tackle those challenges after their trip to Puerto Rico.
“I felt like I fit in before the trip,” Moore said. “Everyone is really friendly and welcoming. The trip was another step and helped us feel like a team.”