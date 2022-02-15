NEW ORLEANS — The UNT women’s golf team built a sizable lead after a scorching second round on Monday at the Tulane Classic Presented by Chad Brownstein and held off No. 10 Michigan to win its first tournament of the season on Tuesday at English Turn Golf & Country Club.
North Texas was the only team in the field to break par in Monday’s second round — the only subpar round of the entire tournament — and built a 23-shot cushion over Michigan before holding on for an 8-shot victory and wire-to-wire win on Tuesday while senior Patricia Sinolungan claimed the individual championship at 5-over par to tie with Michigan’s Ashley Lau, the nation’s 45th ranked player. UNT senior Audrey Tan, who’s ranked No. 37 nationally, finished one shot back at 6-over and sophomore Ellie Roth claimed fourth place at 7-over in her best collegiate finish.
“Obviously, we are very excited to win our first event of the spring,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “Our players work very hard and deserve all the success. Patty really had a breakthrough tournament. She is bombing her new driver, and I believe her mental game has really improved.”
Sinolungan finished the three-day event with a 76-69-76 for a three-day score of 221 to tie Lau, who tied for the day’s best round on Tuesday with a 1-under 71 to catch Sinolungan. Instead of playing a playoff, the two were awarded co-championships. Sinolungan led the field in Par 4 scoring and was third in total pars with 35. Tan led the field in total birdies (12), followed by Roth and junior Emilie Ricaud, who each had 11.
The team championship gives the Mean Green their first of the 2021-22 season in their first event of the spring and their first since winning back-to-back events at the 2021 Conference USA Championship and the Let Them Play Classic last spring. Sinolungan’s finish is the best of her career, topping a T4 showing at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational as a sophomore, and her first collegiate victory.
The Mean Green will have a quick turnaround before their next tournament, when they are set to head to Humble to face a loaded field at the ICON Invitational on Feb. 21-22 at the Golf Club of Houston.
“We are excited to get to Houston and keep the momentum going,” Akers said.