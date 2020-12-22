N’Yah Boyd scored a season-high 20 points for North Texas women’s basketball, but a 21-8 run by Oklahoma State in the second quarter pushed the Cowgirls past the Mean Green 82-68 on Tuesday inside the Super Pit.
Boyd also filled the stat sheet with a team-high five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Quincy Noble kept her season streak of double-digit scoring alive with 16 points, Destiny Brooks recorded 11 and Madison Townley added 10. The Mean Green (3-2) had trouble containing Natasha Mack of OSU (6-2, 2-0 Big 12), who dominated inside with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
An early 7-0 UNT run had the Mean Green leading by five, and a pair of free throws by Boyd kept the advantage at 11-6 midway through the first quarter. Brooks drained a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 14-10 edge and connected again from deep to extend the margin to 21-15 with 1:10 to play in the first.
The Cowgirls opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 27-25 lead. Townley made a left-handed floater in the lane to knot the contest at 27-all, but Mack responded with two buckets inside. Noble hit a turnaround jumper in the lane before OSU closed the half with five straight points to go up 38-31.
OSU extended the lead to 46-35, but Boyd bullied her way into the paint for two scores before Brooks confidently stroked a 3-pointer from the left side to pull within 46-42. The Mean Green made it a three-point game on two occasions, but the Cowgirls ended the period with a 56-49 lead.
It took over two minutes for the Mean Green to score in the fourth quarter and by then the Cowgirls had jumped in front, 63-49. Noble hit a 3 from the left side to cut the lead to single digits with 7:05 to play, but OSU held out for the win.
The Mean Green begin Conference USA play Jan. 1-2, when they’ll travel to UAB.