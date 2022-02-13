HOUSTON — The North Texas women’s basketball team (12-10, 6-6) swept Rice (7-11, 2-8) in the same season for the first time in school history on Sunday. The Mean Green went to Tudor Fieldhouse and pulled out their fourth consecutive C-USA victory, 55-42.
In the first half, Preseason Player of the Year Quincy Noble notched double figures for the 18th time this season. She finished the day with 16 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the floor. Amber Dixon played well off the bench, registering eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
“I give a lot of credit to our team,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “They bought in to playing stingy defense and it’s worked out well for us. We were very balanced offensively again today and I thought that was huge for us. Looking forward to getting back to work and turning our attention to FAU.”
On Thursday night, the Mean Green put on a defensive clinic forcing 26 Rice turnovers and holding the Owls to their lowest point total in C-USA play since 2019. Sunday was a bit different with UNT holding Rice to its lowest point total of the entire regular season. UNT didn’t allow Rice to score more than 11 points in a quarter on Sunday afternoon.
Next week, the Mean Green will return home for two games as they play Florida Atlantic on Thursday and have a rematch with UAB on Feb. 19.
Briefly ...
Madison Townley is No. 1 all-time in school history for most rebounds in a career (812) and is No. 1 all-time in UNT history for most games played (125).
Noble has reached double figures in all but four games this season and is No. 27 on the career scoring list at UNT (684).
Mitchell is five wins from the 100-win career mark.