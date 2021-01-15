EL PASO — An 8-1 run in the fourth quarter propelled the Mean Green to a 67-59 win at UTEP on Friday at the Don Haskins Center, moving North Texas to 5-0 in conference play.
UNT’s N’Yah Boyd and Quincy Noble each scored a game-high 17 points. Boyd also gathered a career-high eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals, while Noble added six boards, three assists and two takeaways.
With UNT (8-2, 5-0 Conference USA) trailing 51-50, Noble knocked down a 3-pointer from the left baseline for a two-point edge with 7:28 to play. Boyd hit a layup and Jackson sank a jumper as the Mean Green defense held UTEP (5-5, 2-3 C-USA) without a field goal for over four minutes to charge ahead 59-52. A 3-pointer by the Miners with two minutes remaining made it a four-point contest, but Townley connected from outside the paint, and Jackson drilled a 3 from the left side to seal the victory.
“I was really pleased with how we handled the last three to four minutes,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We managed the time well and weren’t rushed. That’s just maturity that comes with experience.”
“We played through adversity and played hard,” Boyd said. “The coaches gave us the game plan and we used that.”
Noble sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock expired, and Boyd converted a drive from the right side for a 9-4 advantage in the first period. UTEP took back the lead at 15-14 before Destiny Brooks made a layup.
Keira Neal hit a long two to give the Mean Green a three-point cushion, and Boyd hit one from deep to keep UNT up at 26-23. Noble finished the half with four free throws and a field goal as UNT took a 34-30 lead.
In the third, UNT drew up an out-of-bounds play that led to an easy bucket by Destinee McDowell that sparked a 12-2 Mean Green run that resulted in a 50-43 lead. The Miners made a pair from the line to close the gap to five.
“As long as we work hard, we can beat anybody,” Mitchell said. “UTEP is a really good team. The challenge is: Can we do it again tomorrow?”
The Mean Green and Miners meet again Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Don Haskins Center.