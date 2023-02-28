The North Texas women’s golf team made a big statement on the course this week in the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston.
Graduate student Audrey Tan topped her own 54-hole UNT scoring record by shooting a 13-under 203 and guided the Mean Green to a team scoring record in the process. UNT shot a 24-under 840, beating the previous 54-hole program record set earlier this month by 11 strokes.
UNT coach Michael Akers followed up his team’s performance on the course with a big statement of his own.
“We can compete against anyone in the nation,” Akers said. “Golf is very mental, and we are showing great things from a mindset standpoint. It was great to have Mean Green spectators watching. It means a lot to the players to see fans cheering for them.”
UNT came into the tournament ranked No. 50 nationally in the Golfstat rankings and finished second behind No. 10 Texas A&M. The Mean Green finished ahead of 10 teams ranked in the top 45.
UNT had four players finish in the top 20 of the individual standings. Tan tied for second after posting an eagle and 12 birdies over the course of two days while shooting 68-68-67. She finished ahead of 16 players ranked in the top 100 nationally, including three in the top 20.
Ellie Roth was 13th at 6-under par. Shreya Pal tied for 20th at 3-under.
“I’m very proud of our play this week,” Akers said. “We prepared very well.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.