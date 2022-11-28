The North Texas women’s basketball team picked the perfect time to get on track after a tough start to the season.
The Mean Green hosted a Thanksgiving tournament over the weekend and capped it off by breaking a three-game losing streak with a win over Montana State on Sunday night.
UNT had lost back-to-back games in the closing seconds before a few clutch plays down the stretch helped the Mean Green put away what was a tight game in the fourth quarter.
UNT’s performance in that 66-57 win is one it will look to build on Tuesday night, when the Mean Green face longtime rival UT-Arlington in the opener of a seven-game road trip.
“We played together and were a tougher team tonight than you saw on Friday,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after Sunday’s game. “We gave ourselves extra possessions. That helped us play the way we want to play. We executed better in the halfcourt and our transition game was really good.”
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 18.6 points per game to lead UNT (2-3) heading into a historic matchup with UTA (2-4). Tuesday’s matchup is the 50th in the series.
UTA has lost four straight while facing a tough schedule. The Lady Mavs have dropped games to Oklahoma and Kansas in that span.
Senior forward Starr Jacobs is averaging 15.7 points per game to lead UTA.
“We have grown since the last time we were on the road,” UNT forward Jasmyne Boles said. “It’s tough. The energy is different. We have to keep pushing and getting better.”
UNT men return home following tourney
The UNT men’s team returned home Monday following what amounted to a test run for the Conference USA tournament over the weekend at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.
UNT (5-2) won its first two games in the event before falling to UNC-Wilmington in the final 55-51.
“It’s three games in three days. That replicates what you have to do in the conference tournament,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We needed to get our guys on the road. We put ourselves in a good position but are not there yet. We lack the physicality and maturity to win a game like this.”
UNT tied the game at 38-38 with 6:50 left on a Rubin Jones layup. UNCW answered with a 7-0 run and cruised the rest of the way.
Tylor Perry led UNT with 17 points and hit four 3s.
“It’s a tough one coming all the way out here, getting to the championship game and dropping it,” Perry said. “Credit to them. They were tougher tonight. We didn’t come up with big plays when we needed to.”
The experience is one UNT expects to grow from.
“We got some really good learning experience,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “We have to learn from this and be tougher. That is what it came down to.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.