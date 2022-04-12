FORT WORTH — The University of North Texas women's golf team finished fifth at its host event, the fourth edition of The Bruzzy, as the Mean Green shot a 5-under 283 to make up a spot on the leaderboard on Tuesday and top a trio of top-50 teams at Waterchase Golf Club.
UNT was led by senior Audrey Tan, who continued her brilliant season with a third-place finish at 8-under par after her 71-68-69-208 - one shot off her program record for best 54-hole score and her fifth top-5 showing in the last six events.
But in Tuesday's final round, it was more than just Tan that just came through for the Mean Green en route to tying their lowest round of the season, as junior Marija Jucmane posted a career-low 67 to lead the Mean Green on the day after seven birdies and sophomore Shreya Pal posted her second straight 1-under 71 to finish in 13th place - a career-best showing.
Lineup regular Emilie Ricaud missed the event with an injury - just the second time in her career she hasn't been in the lineup, so Jucmane's and Pal's presence not only played large for The Bruzzy but also moving forward with the Conference USA Championship coming up next week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Mean Green will be looking to defend their conference championship, and Tan will look to repeat as the individual champion. They will have the luxury of playing without stress of qualifying for NCAA Regionals as a conference champion because their national ranking will be well within the top-50 bubble that is assured an NCAA Regional berth after being two higher ranked teams in No. 37 Iowa State and No. 21 Texas Tech.
"I'm thrilled to have hosted an incredible event this week and to take fifth against this caliber of competition is icing on the cake," UNT head coach Michael Akers said. "The finish will solidify our invite to the NCAA Regionals and that will always be the goal. Our team fought hard against extremely windy conditions. With Emilie out this week, it was really awesome to have Shreya and Marija step up and contribute to our success. Now we will go to conference stress-free and looking to earn another ring."
