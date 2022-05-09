ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNT women’s golf team opened play at the NCAA Regional on Monday and sit four shots off the top-4 line to advance to the NCAA Championship with two rounds still to play at 8-over par.
The Mean Green shot an opening-round 296, thanks to a strong finish that featured birdies on the 18th from Emilie Ricaud, Patricia Sinolungan and Audrey Tan. Tan was 2-under on the back nine to finish at even par for the day, while Ricaud and Ellie Roth were each 1-under on the back to finish at 1-over and 2-over, respectively.
The top four teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 20-25, while the top two individuals not on an advancing team will also move on.
“We started off slowly but the wind cranked up on the back nine, and we seemed to improve,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “Three birdies on Hole 18 really helped get us in position to make a move tomorrow. We are only four shots back from advancing, so we will continue to take one shot at a time. It was great to see Emilie back with her normal game today. Tomorrow we need four solid scores, we’ll move up.”
The strong back nine brought UNT right into the thick of contention after the morning started off poorly and the team was in 11th place through seven holes.
The Mean Green will once again be paired with No. 38 Louisville and No. 50 Oklahoma for Tuesday’s second round and will start from the 10th hole after matching up with them Monday and starting from the first. UNT’s tee times will begin at 9 a.m. with Shreya Pal and end with Tan, who will tee off at 9:44 a.m.