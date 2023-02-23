Quincy Noble hasn’t decided yet if this will be her final season at North Texas. If it is, the senior guard picked a heck of a way to go out in her final home game.
Noble scored a game-high 21 points and helped the Mean Green blow open a close game in the fourth quarter, when UNT pulled away for a 66-59 win over Charlotte at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green closed the game on a 14-6 run and knocked off the defending Conference USA tournament champion.
“It was a great win against a really tough team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The fourth quarter was outstanding for us offensively and defensively.”
Noble scored five of her points at the line in the final period in what might turn out to be her final home game.
The McKinney native started her career at New Mexico before transferring to UNT and sitting out the 2019-20 season. She’s in her third year playing with the Mean Green (11-17, 7-9 in C-USA) and has established herself as one of the program’s all-time greats.
Noble is the 15th player in program history to clear the 1,000-point mark and ranks seventh in program history with 1,275 points.
The additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted players due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left Noble the option of playing another year.
UNT honored Noble along with the rest of its seniors before facing Charlotte (11-15, 7-10)
“I wouldn’t say this is it,” Noble said. “I’m still trying to figure it out. I’ve been in college for a long time, but I love the game. I’m trying to decide if I’m going to play another year. I love the Mean Green. It’s been nothing but a blessing to be here.”
Charlotte looked like it would spoil Noble’s night when Dazia Lawrence hit a pair of free throws with 5:53 left to put the 49ers up 51-46.
Tommisha Lampkin responded by going to work in the paint and scoring four straight points to pull UNT within one.
Lampkin followed up with a layup a short time later that put UNT up for good at 55-53. The shot sparked UNT’s game-closing run.
“It was a beautiful sign the way we closed, especially hitting nine of 10 from the line,” Mitchell said. “We were smart and held on to the ball. We had different people get fouled, get to the line and make free throws, which was great.”
Lampkin finished with 16 points and took over late when Charlotte tried to take Noble away. The junior was one of several players who came through for UNT.
Breanna Davis scored a career-high 11 points and hit two 3s, including one that tied the score at 46-46 early in the fourth quarter.
Jada McMillan scored 17 points to pace Charlotte.
“We jelled at the right time, and we made plays at the right time, said Noble, who pointed to the way Lampkin, Jasmyne Boles and particularly Davis contributed as being key to the win. “[Davis] knocked down two big 3s, free throws and layups on big defenders.”
Those plays ensured that if it was Noble’s last home game, it would be a memorable one.
“Quincy has been big-time for us,” Mitchell said. “She has grown every year in some way. As a coach, I can ask anything of her. She is a competitor who has fought and worked really hard. I’m proud that she is in the conversation as one of the best players to play here. That’s a beautiful thing and something she will never forget.”
Noble left little doubt about it.
“Every year I have a memory,” Noble said. “Each team has been different. North Texas is a great place to be.”
North Texas 66, Charlotte 59
CHARLOTTE (11-15, 7-10) – McGraw 3-4 0-1 6, Rembert 5-11 1-1 11, Lawrence 3-8 2-2 8, McMillan 6-12 5-8 17, Busick 3-5 0-0 9, Hueston 2-7 4-4 8, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-16 59.
NORTH TEXAS (11-17, 7-9) – Johnson 0-4 2-2 2, Noble 7-17 6-8 21, Carter 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 3-6 3-4 11, Moore 3-12 0-0 6, Lampkin 7-10 2-3 16, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0, Boles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 13-17 66.
|Charlotte
|12
|14
|20
|13
|—
|59
|North Texas
|17
|10
|16
|23
|—
|66
Three-point goals – Charlotte 3-12 (Rembert 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, McMillan 0-1, Busick 3-5, Davis 0-4) UNT 3-12 (Noble 1-2, Davis 2-3, Moore 0-5, Hardaway 0-1, Cleary 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Charlotte 35 (Hueston 8) UNT 35 (Lampkin 8) Assists – Charlotte 13 (McMillan 7) UNT 11 (Davis 4) Total fouls – Charlotte 16, UNT 16 A – 1,400.
