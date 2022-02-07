BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The North Texas women’s basketball team handed UAB its second home loss of the season on Monday with a 67-54 win in Conference USA play.
It was also the first time this season for UNT to win back-to-back road games.
In the first quarter the Mean Green turned the Blazers over six times resulting in 11 points. Tommisha Lampkin coming off the bench gave UNT life. Zakyia Weathersby picked up two early fouls that gave UNT the advantage in the paint. An Aly Gamez steal into a buzzer-beater 3-pointer gave UNT a 17-10 lead after the first.
In the second quarter, UNT’s defense continued to create problems for the UAB offense. The Mean Green created 12 turnovers by halftime and blocked three shots.
McKinney native Quincy Noble notched double figures in the first half with 11 points. The Preseason C-USA Player of the Year has registered double figures for the 17th time this season.
UNT was efficient from the field and charity stripe in the first half, knocking down 41% and 81%, respectively. North Texas took a 36-21 advantage into the locker room. It was the lowest point total UNT has given up all year.
In the third quarter, UAB went on a 14-4 run to cut UNT’s lead to eight after it had been as high as 19. The Blazers were on fire from the floor, going 7-of-13 in their best offensive quarter from a shooting perspective. Balanced scoring for UNT helped nurse a 48-40 lead into the final frame.
In the final quarter, UNT’s Amber Dixon took over. She picked up the offense, finishing with 20 points and six boards. It was a total team effort on Monday afternoon for UNT to win its third straight game at Bartow Arena.
The Mean Green (10-10, C-USA 4-6) will return home when they host Rice on Thursday and then travel to Houston for another bout with Rice on Sunday. Thursday’s game at the Super Pit will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.