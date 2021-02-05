RUSTON, La. — North Texas and Louisiana Tech each struggled offensively in a 60-55 Mean Green loss Friday night at Thomas Assembly Center.
The Lady Techsters (11-6, 6-5 C-USA) knocked down all 12 of their free throws in the final quarter, including four within the final minute, after UNT (8-4, 5-2) had made it a one-point game on a Quincy Noble 3-pointer with 1:16 to play.
UNT shot just 29% from the floor with a dismal 4-of-28 showing from beyond the arc, while the Lady Techsters made just over 36% of their overall attempts and were 2-of-14 from deep. Louisiana Tech connected on 22 of their 25 free throws as the Mean Green hit 11 of 15.
Noble led UNT in scoring with 14 points, and Tommisha Lampkin contributed eight. Madison Townley grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
“We got outrebounded by one and also shot it very poorly,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We settled some. When you’re not hitting shots, you also have to recognize when it’s time to get in the paint and make a play. Those two things just didn’t happen for us tonight.”
UNT and the Lady Techsters wrap up the two-game stint at 4 p.m. Saturday.