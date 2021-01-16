EL PASO — A sluggish start for North Texas women’s basketball resulted in a 62-52 loss at UTEP on Saturday inside the Don Haskins Center to conclude the Mean Green’s five-game win streak that led to best league start in program history.
North Texas (8-3, 5-1 Conference USA) missed their first six shots before N’Yah Boyd hit a jumper nearly halfway into the first quarter after UTEP (6-5, 3-3 C-USA) opened the contest with eight straight points. Boyd and Madison Townley were the only Mean Green players to make a field goal for the lowest producing quarter this season, as the Miners took a 15-7 lead.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We have to not force the issue.”
Boyd scored a team-high 19 points, while Destinee McDowell and Jazion Jackson each added nine. Offensively, UNT recorded season-lows in points (52), field goals (19), field goal percentage (35.2), 3-pointers (3), 3-point percentage (27.3) and assists (6).
Despite the poor offensive performance, North Texas never let the game get out of reach. With three minutes to play until the half, McDowell connected back-to-back shots in the paint with the second resulting in an and-one to pull the Mean Green within 22-19. Townley knocked down a smooth jumper before a three-point play from Jazion Jackson gave UNT a one-point advantage.
The Miners outscored UNT 15-7 to open the second half, pulling ahead 41-31, but layups by Boyd and McDowell sliced the margin to three. UTEP converted a layup with 37 seconds remaining, but Boyd sank a 3-pointer from the left baseline as the buzzer sounded to make it a two-point game.
Boyd drove through the lane for a reverse layup and was fouled at the 4:11 mark of the fourth quarter, and her free throw knotted the game at 50-all. UTEP responded with seven straight points before McDowell drove baseline for a layup. A Miner 3-pointer with 2:18 to play extended the lead to 60-52, which the Mean Green were unable to overcome.
Next up, The Mean Green host Old Dominion Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.