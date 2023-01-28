Mean Green

EL PASO — Led by a strong third quarter and 20 first-half points from Quincy Noble, UNT earned its second straight road win, 74-71, over UTEP 74-71 in the Don Haskins Center on Saturday afternoon.

Noble finished the contest with 23 points, and the Mean Green got 14 points from Aniyah Johnson and 13 more out of Jaaucklyn Moore to win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

0
0
0
0
0