North Texas has been on a quite the roll ever since it lost at the Super Pit for the only time this season.
The Mean Green dropped a heartbreaker to UTA back on Nov. 20, when they fell on a last-second free throw.
UNT has ripped off three straight wins since. The Mean Green will look to extend that run on Monday when they host Southern in a rare 11:30 a.m. game at the Super Pit.
UNT hasn’t played since hammering SMU 84-58 back on Dec. 3. The Mean Green will be back at it after a taking a break for their final exams for the first semester.
UNT has just two nonconference games left before the start of Conference USA play following its game against Southern.
“We’re excited to get back on the floor after a break during finals week,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. “I would like to see us finish the nonconference season strong against three tough opponents.”
The Mean Green (5-2) will face Wichita State and Oklahoma State following their game against Southern.
UNT heads into that series averaging 80.4 points per game, the top total in C-USA behind a trio of guards who are all averaging double figures in scoring.
Quincy Noble leads UNT with an average of 16.3 points per game. Aly Gamez is adding 12.6 and Jazion Jackson 10.0. Gamez scored 21 points in UNT’s win over SMU, her top total since joining the Mean Green as a graduate transfer this season.
Southern (2-5) has played a tough schedule early in the season and will play its sixth road game when it takes on UNT.
The Jaguars have lost at Texas A&M, Iowa, Iowa State and Marquette. Southern rebounded by beating LSU-Shreveport and Wiley College in its last two games.
Senior guard Brittany Rose leads the Lady Jaguars with an average of 10.3 points per game.
