The Mean Green shut out UTEP 3-0 on Sunday to win their home conference opener.
UNT has now gone 62 straight home conference matches without a loss. The team’s last conference loss at home came on Oct. 31, 2008.
“Playing well at home and protecting our home field is always going to be important to us,” said defender Madi Starrett, who had two assists in Sunday’s win. “We wanted to bounce back after last week’s road loss and I think we did a good job today. I’m proud of our team.”
UNT (6-2-2) opened the scoring in 23rd minute when sophomore Haley Roberson headed in her second goal of the year off a beautiful cross in from Starrett.
The first-half goal opened up the match for both teams and it became increasingly physical.
Roberson’s goal would be the only scoring in the first half but UNT defended well, holding UTEP (2-7-0) to just one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.
The physical play continued in the second half as the heat and sun became more wearisome.
After having four shots midway through the second half be denied by the UTEP keeper and the Miners offensively missing some close chances, sophomore Devyn Flannery finally was able to get one by UTEP as she scored in the 83rd minute on another assist by Starrett. The goal is Flannery’s second in as many games.
“Devyn is a great threat for us and has been playing super well,” Starrett said. “I’m excited to see her scoring.”
UNT scored again a minute and 14 seconds later when Allie Byrd headed a ball forward near the top of the box to Madi Drenowatz, who scored her fifth goal of the season. Her five goals now ties her with Byrd for the most on the team.
UNT remains at home to host Southern Miss on Friday at 7 p.m.