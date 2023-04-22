Here are three key storylines heading into the event.
Where does the quarterback race end up?
UNT began spring practice looking for a new starting quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft following last season.
UNT will end spring practice right where it started. Sean Brophy took over coaching the position this spring and said as much as the Mean Green were preparing for today’s game.
UNT started out with five players competing for the job and. Last season’s backup Grant Gunnell has since dropped out of the race.
It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers would win the job heading into the spring. He’s played well at times but hasn’t seized control of the race.
Jace Ruder, who didn’t play at all last season after beginning the 2021 season as the starter, has come back from seemingly being done at UNT to have a great spring and push Rogers.
Rogers threw just five passes in the Mean Green’s last scrimmage, when he pulled the ball down and ran on several plays.
Brophy said UNT would put each of its quarterbacks in challenging situations and see who can move the offense down the field.
Head coach Eric Morris said at the beginning of the spring that he would like to name a starting quarterback heading into the summer.
That plan is out the window.
The hope now is that someone will at least show signs that he is taking control of a race that will extend into the fall.
The best scenario for UNT is either Rogers or Ruder having a big day.
Can either come through?
Does UNT’s defense continue to shine?
UNT’s defense has gotten the better of the Mean Green’s offense in each of the first two scrimmages of the spring.
That brings up an obvious debate. Is UNT’s defense really that good or is the Mean Green’s offense just that bad as it waits for several of its key skill position players like wide receiver Jyraire Shorter and running back Ayo Adeyi to return from injury?
UNT is really hoping it’s the former.
The Mean Green have moved a ton of players around as they make the adjustment to Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme.
The group will have a chance to cap a productive spring on a high note today.
Is UNT going to end the spring without a player breaking out?
By the end of spring practice, one can usually point to a skill position player or two as well as a defensive player as the guys who have helped their standing significantly.
Wide receivers Ja’Mori Maclin and Trey Cleveland, who transferred in from Texas Tech, have played well.
Nick Nakwaasah has come back from missing all of last season due to an injury and is in contention to start.
Are those the players we will look at following today’s scrimmage as the key risers of the spring?
They’re among the few suspects other than Ruder.
A big game from any of those players would arguably cement them as the breakout star of the spring that has largely lacked one outside of Ruder so far.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.