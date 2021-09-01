North Texas will be without key forward Olivia Klein for one of its biggest matches of the soccer season on Thursday.
The senior will serve a one-game suspension when UNT faces the Bears at 7 p.m. at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
Klein picked up a pair of yellow cards in the closing minutes of UNT’s 4-1 win over Idaho State on Sunday. Those two yellow cards resulted in a red card and an automatic one-game suspension.
UNT’s win over Idaho State was the finale of the Mean Green’s two games in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff in Hawaii.
UNT’s appeal of the ruling was denied, a school spokesman told the Denton Record-Chronicle. Klein received the second yellow card for “illegally charging the Idaho State goalkeeper,” according to the official report.
That suspension comes at a particularly bad time for UNT, which will have a golden opportunity to pick up a signature win on its home field against the Bears.
UNT (3-0-1) will look to capitalize without Klein, who has a goal and an assist so far this season.
Klein’s biggest goal this year was one that didn’t count, at least not officially. UNT finished in a 1-1 draw with Texas A&M in a preseason exhibition. The Aggies, who were ranked ninth at the time, had a 1-0 lead late before Klein chased down a bounding ball in the 86th minute and fired it in.
UNT has a particularly deep lineup with eight players who have scored. Junior forward Madi Drenowatz leads the Mean Green with four goals, while sophomore midfielder Taylor Tufts leads the country with six assists.
UNT has allowed just one goal all season.
Baylor is 2-2 and beat SMU 2-1 in its last match.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.