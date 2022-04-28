North Texas wide receiver Detraveon Brown underwent surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee this week.
Brown tore his ACL during spring practice. The sophomore posted photos of himself in his hospital bed following the procedure.
A UNT spokesman confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Brown suffered an ACL surgery.
Tough Times never last Souljas do I Hate I can’t be having fun with my teammates but I know they will hold it down. I’ll be back stronger , I can’t wait too get back too doing what I love with my Mean Green Family #GMG💚 pic.twitter.com/2tXXyoCej2
“I hate I can’t be having fun with my teammates, but I know they will hold it down,” Brown wrote on Twitter, where he posted the photos. “I’ll be back stronger. I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love with my Mean Green Family.”
Brown has shown potential over the course of two seasons at UNT and appeared poised to move into a larger role this fall.
The Louisiana native caught eight passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last season.
Brown was at his best in the closing weeks of the year. He started the last three games of the regular season.
The 6-foot-2 wide out caught four passes for 85 yards in a win over Southern Miss in UNT’s ninth game of the season and moved into the starting lineup the next week for a game against UTEP.
Brown came through with one of the biggest plays of UNT’s season in the Mean Green’s 20-17 win over the Miners, hauling in a 58-yard strike from Austin Aune that set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning 27-yard field goal.
The win was the third in a five-game streak that helped UNT rebound from a 1-6 start to become bowl eligible at 6-6.
Brown caught one pass for 12 yards in UNT’s loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Brown was expected to take on a larger role this fall, especially with starters Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush both coming back from season-ending injuries they suffered early last season.
Brown’s chances to contribute were cut short when he went down during practice in the early stages of spring drills.
“It was brutal to see Detraveon go down,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said at the time. “Injuries are part of it. You have to enjoy each day and snap. He will work hard to get back.”
That process continued this week when Brown underwent surgery.
