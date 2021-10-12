Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..
Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson was dismissed from the North Texas football team on Tuesday night shortly after he was arrested following a domestic dispute in Denton.
Simpson was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
UNT released a statement from coach Seth Littrell just before 10 p.m.
“Effective immediately, Deonte Simpson has been dismissed from the North Texas football program,” the statement said.
Denton police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Heritage Trail on Tuesday night, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
Officers determined that Simpson struck a woman he was in a dating relationship with, injuring her, Beckwith said. The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple unspecified injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Beckwith.
Simpson was arrested and booked into Denton City Jail at 8:37 p.m. Bail had not been set as of late Tuesday night.
Simpson started each of UNT’s last three games and had five catches for 73 yards on the season. He was in his third season in the program and was UNT’s second-leading receiver last season when he caught 25 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
