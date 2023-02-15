Josh Kirkland was perfectly content just a few months ago as the head coach Southwestern Oklahoma State.
He’d been there a year and felt like he was building something special at the Division II school.
Kirkland left it all behind for another rebuilding project at North Texas under Eric Morris. UNT’s new coach contacted Kirkland shortly after he landed in Denton and asked him to become his director of player personnel, a new position on the Mean Green’s staff.
Kirkland was on his way to UNT a short time later to manage the Mean Green’s roster.
“I trust coach Morris,” Kirkland said. “We have known each other for a long time. I know what his goals are and what he’s going to do. For me, it’s always about opportunity. I was the head coach at a Division II program and certainly enjoyed it, but the chance to come in and manage the roster and do all the things I’m doing helps me from a resume standpoint.”
Landing Kirkland was just one step in an overhaul of UNT’s off-field staff heading into Morris’ debut season.
UNT added $600,000 to its budget for support staff. That additional money allowed Morris to bring on Kirkland as well as a host of other off-field personnel, including director of recruiting Justin Owens.
School officials believe beefing up UNT’s off-field staff is vital to ensuring the program is competitive after making the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
Morris had similar feelings and couldn’t be happier with the way the group came together.
“Our support staff is second to none, not only at the Group of Five level but also the Power Five,” Morris said. “When you take a step back from all the flashy stuff that goes along with recruiting, kids still want to know that they will be coached hard and form good relationships.
“Their families want to know that you will be there for them in every facet and help them get their degrees.”
Morris believes he put together a support staff that can meet those goals.
UNT won’t know for a few years if he’s right, but the early returns are promising.
The Mean Green signed a class ranked just inside the national top 100 for overall talent in 247Sports’ rankings for 2023 that include high school signees and transfers at No. 99.
UNT ranks 11th out of 14 classes among teams that will be in the new American after the league welcomes in the Mean Green and five other new schools this summer.
That’s not where Morris and UNT want to be, but it is a positive sign considering the obstacles the Mean Green faced while putting together their recruiting class. Morris wasn’t hired until Dec. 13, leaving him and his staff little time to recruit.
UNT signed several highly rated players and had a smaller signing class than most of its competitors. The Mean Green signed 20 players, including quarterback Chandler Rogers, who has yet to be rated.
Morris attributed much of UNT’s success to the assistant coaches and recruiting personnel he hired. He wasn’t the only one. Some of the top players UNT signed pointed to Morris’ staff as a key factor in their decisions.
“The relationships I built with the new staff and the way I felt at home made North Texas a great fit,” Gladewater defensive back Kollin Lewis said. “I felt good about it ever since I talked to coach Morris and the staff.”
The staff Morris hired to handle recruiting visits also played a key role. UNT made an impression on the players it signed when they spent time on campus.
“The hospitality they showed me and the connection they built with me showed that they wanted me there,” Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore said.
UNT will continue to rely on that batch of off-field assistants to handle what has become an increasingly complex recruiting calendar. The transfer portal has become vital when it comes to building a team, as has the early signing period in December.
“With the way recruiting has changed and their being different timelines with the portal, for instance, you have to work ahead,” Morris said. “Coaches don’t have time during the season. You might be preparing for a bowl game when the portal is open.
“Now you have people in the recruiting department who can handle that, get you organized and manage all the different timelines there are in recruiting now.”
Kirkland worked under Morris during his tenure as the coach at Incarnate Word and will help handle UNT’s players once they get to campus.
“There are so many moving parts now to rosters now,” Morris said. “You can have 20 guys transferring out and need to add 30 or 40 players. It can get difficult.”
The challenge is one Kirkland is looking forward to tackling.
“I can keep things in perspective in terms of what we need, where we’re going and how we’re going to do it,” Kirkland said.
Not all of UNT’s competitors have the same luxury.
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor lamented not having fulltime staffers to help him with the recruiting process during his signing day press conference. The Roadrunners have won the last two C-USA titles and knocked off UNT in last season’s championship game.
“We have to get a recruiting staff,” Traylor said. “Ours are volunteers. We have students who help us and don’t make a dime. Our analysts and GAs, we all double-time it. That is something we have to move toward, getting a full-time recruiting department.”
UNT has an edge on one of its biggest rivals in that regard and has also invested in personnel to promote the program via social media.
“Looking at it from the outside over the last seven or eight years, I felt like we could have more of an impact in the social media world,” Morris said. “It was important to get our own social media team so that I can tell the story of this program and our guys. That is a big part of what we do now in college football.
“I want our guys to have the best around them so that we can showcase them and the positives about the program.”
Morris has been around the world of college football for years as a player, an assistant coach, offensive coordinator and head coach at the Football Championship Subdivision level at Incarnate Word.
That experience convinced Morris that he needed all the help he could get in terms of off-the-field personnel.
What Morris put together appears to be paying dividends already.
“You have to change with the times to be successful,” Morris said. “It was important to us to beef up our support staff around here in a bunch of different areas.
“It’s always important to surround myself with great people.”
