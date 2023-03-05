North Texas made a splash during an abbreviated recruiting season while putting together its 2023 class.
UNT took a step toward laying the foundation for what it hopes will be an even more impressive group in 2024 on Sunday when it hosted a junior day.
Dozens of prospects toured Apogee Stadium and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility as well as the school's other venues as they prepare for their senior seasons.
Several posted on their Twitter accounts about having a positive experience.
"Thank you for the hospitality, I had a great time at @MeanGreenFB for Junior Day," Aledo offensive lineman Devron Williams Jr. wrote. "UNT is definitely doing big things!"
Dyllan Drummond, an offensive lineman from Tyler Chapel Hill, also came away with positive feelings after visiting UNT.
"Loved being able to check out @MeanGreenFB at a junior day!" Drummond wrote. "Thanks for the hospitality."
UNT is hoping to build on the momentum it established in 2023 in the next few months. New Mean Green coach Eric Morris wasn't hired until mid-December and quickly put together his staff as well as a talented recruiting class.
The Mean Green's overall 2023 class that included 12 high school players and eight transfers is ranked No. 99 nationally by 247Sports.
The recruiting class gives UNT momentum heading into 2024.
"The reception was unbelievable. It's great to get back to Texas," said Morris, a Texas native who spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State. "We have connections to the high school level with five guys who were fulltime high school coaches.
Those connections paid off when UNT put together its 2023 class Morris spoke about earlier this year.
The program took another step toward during its attention to 2024 on Sunday.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.