UNT video board

The video board in the northeast corner of Apogee Stadium displays tackle totals in the fourth quarter of North Texas' loss to SMU last week. Austin Aune plays quarterback for UNT, while Dion Novil and Gabriel Murphy are no longer with the program.

 John Fields/DRC

North Texas officials vowed this week to improve gameday operations at Apogee Stadium heading into Saturday's game against Texas Southern.

UNT ran into a few problems in its home opener last week against SMU.

Wren Baker mug

Wren Baker

