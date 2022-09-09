North Texas officials vowed this week to improve gameday operations at Apogee Stadium heading into Saturday's game against Texas Southern.
UNT ran into a few problems in its home opener last week against SMU.
Athletic director Wren Baker sent an email to several UNT ticket holders on Wednesday to address concerns raised by fans in an online survey and through other avenues.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the email this week.
"We want you to know we hear you and understand your frustrations," Baker wrote in the email. "We have reviewed every comment and our staff is working diligently to address any operational challenges, both in and around the stadium so they can be corrected before this week."
UNT's game against SMU is typically one of the highest-attended of the Mean Green's season. The rivalry clash drew 25,306 fans this year, which caused a few issues with parking around the stadium.
UNT announced several changes to address those concerns, including increasing the number of parking attendants at all of its lots and placing electronic message boards on the roads around the stadium to help fans find their way to parking lots.
Fans will also only be able to purchase parking passes for the blue lot located near Victory Hall before game day for premium opponents. No parking passes will be sold the day of the game for high-interest contests.
UNT will also require parking passes for vehicles and tailgating setups in the blue lot to ensure an accurate count of spaces available.
Baker also vowed that UNT's grounds crew will mow all high-traffic areas no more than 48 hours before kickoff, weather permitting, to increase the amount of tailgating space available.
UNT is also planning to make sure statistics will be available on the video board in the northeast corner of the stadium. The board did not have the correct statistics on display for much of the game.
The school has also provided feedback to the team store at Apogee, which will have a larger selection of apparel in all sizes as it becomes available.
The following is the email in its entirety.
Mean Green Family,
I want to thank you for your support at Apogee Stadium on Saturday. We are fortunate to have such a great fanbase and strive to deliver a high-quality gameday experience for you, our fans. After a thorough review of our gameday operations and your collective feedback, it is clear we fell short in several areas.
We appreciate those of you who have reached out to share your experiences through various channels, including our online fan survey. We want you to know we hear and understand your frustrations. We have reviewed every comment and our staff is working diligently to address any operational challenges, both in and around the stadium so they can be corrected before this week. The following enhancements will be made to improve the fan experience:
- Additional parking attendants will be distributed across all working gameday lots.
- Electronic message boards will be placed at North Texas Blvd and I-35 as well as Bonnie Brae and I-35 to assist with wayfinding for fans to get to their appropriate lots.
- The Blue Lot will move to a pre-purchase/pass only lot for games featuring premium opponents with no passes sold the day of the game.
- Attendants will be added to restrooms in the HUB Club and Suite levels at Apogee to monitor paper towels, soap and cleaning needs.
- Wristbands will be provided to all HUB Club ticketholders upon arrival to the First State Bank Club and Suite Entrance to allow for increased freedom of movement for HUB Club guests between the club level and concourse throughout the game. Note: Wristbands DO NOT grant access to guests in the Suite Level. CSC staff will be added to assist with this function and ensure wait times are minimized for entry into Apogee Stadium.
- Grounds crews will mow all high-traffic areas no more than 48 hours prior to kick off (weather permitting) to maximize use of tailgating spaces.
- Additional parking passes will be required in the Blue Lot for both vehicles and tailgate setups. This will be strictly enforced to ensure we have an accurate count of available spaces in the lot.
- Updates will be made to the Northeast auxiliary video board to ensure an assortment of in-game statistics are available.
- Feedback has been provided to the team shop, and as inventory becomes available, they will increase both variety of products offered as well as higher quantities in all sizes.
Your patience and loyalty are not something we ever want to take for granted. To that end, please CLICK HERE to claim free tickets that we will upload to your account for a future Mean Green athletic contest in 2022-23.
We are very grateful for each of you and your continued love and support of the Mean Green, our student-athletes, and our programs. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday as we take on Texas Southern.
Go Mean Green!
Wren Baker